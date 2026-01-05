Man City transfer news: Max Alleyne recalled as Pep Guardiola ‘acts fast’ following major Josko Gvardiol injury blow

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 13:52 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 13:58

Manchester City have decided to recall centre-back Max Alleyne from his loan spell at Championship side Watford with immediate effect, according to a report.

Due to a number of injury and AFCON-related absentees, the Citizens have been light in a few key positions in recent weeks and they suffered a fresh blow during last weekend’s frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea.

Key defender Josko Gvardiol was helped off the pitch in the second half after rolling his ankle, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming after the match that the Croatian’s issue “doesn’t look good”.

Fellow defender Ruben Dias also sustained an injury of his own against Chelsea and was withdrawn in the final 10 minutes, while John Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December and will remain in the treatment room for “months”, according to Guardiola.

Fresh concerns have emerged surrounding Gvardiol, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the 23-year-old will be out for ‘several weeks’ with his injury.

Romano adds that Man City officials have ‘acted fast’ by opting to recall 20-year-old academy graduate Alleyne from his loan at Watford.

© Imago

Alleyne lined up for first-team opportunity at Man City after Gvardiol blow

Man City are said to have been left ‘very happy’ with Alleyne’s game time and development at Vicarage Road and they ‘need him now’ as part of their first team squad.

Alleyne put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Man City, keeping him at the club until June 2030, before joining Watford in the summer and he has since made a notable impression in the Championship.

The Bristol-born defender has made 16 league appearances for the Hornets, helping them keep three clean sheets during a four-game winning run over the last fortnight to see them climb into the playoff places.

Alleyne is yet to make his senior debut for Man City, but he was included in Guardiola’s matchday squad on two occasions in the Premier League last season and was also part of their FIFA Club World Cup squad this summer.

The highly-rated youngster played a key role for Man City Under-21s in winning the Premier League 2 title last season and was named the club's Under-21 Player of the Year for 2024-25.

Alleyne is soon set to provide first-team competition at centre-back for both Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Ake, the latter of whom is another who has struggled with injury and fitness issue this term.