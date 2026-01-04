Manchester City injury news: Josko Gvardiol latest as defender forced off in Chelsea draw in Premier League title race blow

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 20:08 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:28

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol was forced off in the 51st minute of his team's clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring the hosts' only goal of the game in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez netted an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, and the result left the Citizens six points behind first-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.

Perhaps Pep Guardiola will be more concerned by the injury that defender Gvardiol suffered in the second half.

The 23-year-old was aided by medical staff as he limped off the pitch, with the Croatian struggling to put any weight on his right leg, and Guardiola confirmed that his injury "does not look good" when speaking to reporters after the match.

© Imago

Can Manchester City catch Arsenal and win the Premier League?

A six-point gap at the top of the table can be overhauled, but the Citizens will have to hope that Arsenal slip up in the second half of the season.

The Gunners have already played Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool at Anfield, Manchester United at Old Trafford and Newcastle United at St James' Park, and most of their remaining difficult fixtures are at home.

Guardiola's ace is no doubt the fact his side will welcome Mikel Arteta's to the Etihad in April, but it would not be surprising if that became a must-win game.

Perhaps the return of Rodri to his best form will help the club get the better of Arsenal, though it will still be difficult to claim a seventh title in 10 seasons.

What do Manchester City need in January?

The anticipated arrival of Antoine Semenyo will be a significant boost to the squad, especially as the club lack a player with his speed out wide.

However, if Gvardiol is set to be sidelined for an extended period, then the club may need to act in the January transfer window.

Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Abdukodir Khusanov and John Stones are capable of playing in central defence, but they are all arguably not as athletic or as strong in possession as Gvardiol.

Dias was also taken off injured against Chelsea, while Stones has frequently been sidelined during his time at the Etihad.

While it remains to be seen if City could convince the likes of Crystal Palace to sell Marc Guehi or Borussia Dortmund to part with Nico Schlotterbeck, an addition in the backline may be sensible.