Euro club 'trying' to convince Marc Guehi amid Liverpool and Man City transfer interest

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jan 2026 20:06 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 21:17

Bayern Munich are reportedly not giving up on signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but they face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Guehi was close to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed on deadline day despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old has since made it clear that he will not sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, which means he will become a free agent next summer.

Guehi has been outstanding for Palace this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 20 Premier League starts.

The centre-back reportedly prefers to wait until the end of the season, and he prefers to move to either Arsenal or Liverpool next summer.

Bayern Munich eye move for Guehi?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Bavarian giants have been linked with a move for Guehi in the past few months, but interest somewhat died down as they focused on securing contract extensions for Dayot Upamecano.

While Upamecano is reportedly close to signing a new deal at Bayern, it appears that they are still keen to land him on a free transfer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern sporting director, Max Eberl, has made new phone calls to Guehi's camp, in an attempt to persuade him to move to Germany.

The Sky Deutschland journalist claims that Bayern are not giving up on him as yet, and along with Liverpool and Manchester City, it is an open race at the moment.

Should Liverpool move for Guehi now?

© Sports Mole / Crystal Pix

Man City have lost Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias to injury, so they are short of quality options at the back and reportedly want Guehi now, rather than next summer.

Palace could be more than willing to sell him now and recoup some money rather than lose him for free, so whichever club make a move now could get him at a low price.

Liverpool have suffered a massive blow this week, after reports confirmed that Conor Bradley will miss the rest of the season, which leaves the Reds short of options.

The Reds can either sign a new right-back or use Joe Gomez as right-back and sign a proper centre-back like Guehi, which would be a more logical thing to do.