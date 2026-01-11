Marc Guehi latest: 'Preference' revealed as Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City face transfer battle for Crystal Palace star

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 18:14

Marc Guehi's preference is to wait until the summer to move, with Liverpool and Arsenal more likely destinations than Manchester City, the latest report has claimed.

The opening of the January transfer window has fuelled speculation that Crystal Palace could sell captain Guehi, who will be able to leave for free at the end of the season.

Liverpool almost signed the centre-back in the summer of 2025, but while many reports have suggested that the Reds are still interested, Manchester City have been strongly linked with the 25-year-old's signature.

However, The Athletic's Sam Lee reported on the Let Me Talk podcast that Guehi would prefer to join either Arsenal or Liverpool in the summer, saying: "I was told by somebody who knows what’s going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City].

"Somebody else messaged me on X and I know he’s very good on other club stuff, he was like: ‘Yeah, he wants to stay until the summer – and he prefers Liverpool and Arsenal’."

The news will come as a welcome relief to Liverpool and Arsenal considering City were thought to have moved ahead of their competitors.

Why Marc Guehi should join Liverpool

Guehi would almost certainly establish himself as a starter at Liverpool considering the Reds look likely to lose Ibrahima Konate for free at the end of the season.

Joe Gomez could also leave the club, while Virgil van Dijk is 34 and cannot be expected to contribute at the highest level forever.

While the Palace man should be confident of consistent minutes at Anfield, it should be noted that the future of boss Arne Slot is far from certain.

Guehi might have been convinced to join the Merseysiders in the summer, but a new manager in the dugout could alter the picture as they may have different tactical demands.

Why Marc Guehi should join Arsenal

While there may be uncertainty regarding the managerial position at Liverpool, there is little doubt about Mikel Arteta's position at Arsenal.

Having guided the Gunners to three consecutive second-placed finishes, the head coach has proven he can consistently challenge for silverware.

One of the arguments against joining Arsenal would be the fact the Londoners boast incredible depth at the back, and Guehi may find it difficult to displace either William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, both are known to develop injury problems throughout the course of a season, and perhaps Guehi could have a chance to show his quality at the Emirates in those moments.