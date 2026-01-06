Liverpool transfer news: Marc Guehi's "preference" revealed as Manchester City enter race for Arne Slot target

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 18:24

Marc Guehi's preference is to wait until the summer before leaving Crystal Palace amid reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has claimed.

The Merseysiders conceded twice against Fulham on Sunday, drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage, and the result has fuelled calls for defensive reinforcement this January.

Liverpool almost signed Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer of 2025, but while the Englishman could be signed for free at the end of the season, Manchester City are said to be seriously considering a move for him this winter.

However, Lynch told Sports Mole that Guehi's preference appears to be to wait until the summer before moving due to financial and footballing reasons, saying: "It was put to me, and I still get that sense, that there's a preference on the players' side to move in the summer.

"A summer move would be more lucrative, he would have more choices, he'd have a full choice to make in terms of the offers that are on the table, and he wouldn't have to make a rushed move.

"There's a risk as well if he move in January because there's a World Cup. Does he get overused at City because they've got injuries, does his form plummet because he's settling in somewhere completely new? It might be a safer bet to stay at Crystal Palace."

Palace will also be tempted to resist any offers due to the fact they will be seen as one of the favourites for the Conference League.

Will Liverpool move for Joel Ordonez if they miss out on Guehi?

Liverpool have been linked with Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez, though the 21-year-old has no experience of Europe's top-five leagues.

The Merseysiders may be forced to pivot to other targets if City are successful in their pursuit of Guehi, though it remains to be seen if they would sign Ordonez.

Lynch was sceptical that the club would move for the Ecuadorian, when he told Sports Mole: "I saw the stories about Manchester City's interest and I don't doubt for a second that those stories are true.

"On Ordonez, it's an interesting one as an alternative. He's definitely a player that Liverpool have liked and watched over the last few years, but one that I'm not being given encouragement on when I'm having conversations.

"This has been put to me that Liverpool have a young centre-half in Leoni. Of course he is injured at the moment, but he will be back next season, and that profile's sorted - a young centre-half who's capable now, but can develop and isn't demanding about minutes."

The Reds are certain to make additions in the backline over the next two transfer windows, though it is not clear who they might target.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Will Liverpool stick with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate?

Pep Guardiola's City have recently suffered injuries to centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, and they have reportedly decided to act in the transfer market.

As for Liverpool, they only have Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk available in central defence, and it would be risky for the club to rely on the trio to stay fit in the second half of the season.

Lynch insisted that the Reds would be prepared to play the rest of 2025-26 with just three centre-backs, telling Sports Mole: "They would, let's be honest. We know Liverpool and this ownership model and how they work.

"We know what they do in terms of being determined to stick with firm targets, who have been long-term targets from the start. They won't make rushed moves just because they're looking a bit short at the moment."

Arne Slot has used midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the backline this season, so perhaps he will be used as an emergency option.

