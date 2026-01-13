Next Real Madrid manager: Jurgen Klopp delivers response to Bernabeu links, gives opinion on Xabi Alonso exit

By Darren Plant | 13 Jan 2026 16:09

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he would have no interest in becoming the permanent manager of Real Madrid.

On Monday afternoon, the La Liga giants announced that Xabi Alonso had departed his role at the Bernabeu, believed to be by mutual consent.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who had been head coach of Real Madrid's second-string team Castilla, has since replaced Alonso, the former defender publicly acknowledging that he will remain in the role for as long as he wanted.

Nevertheless, a wide array of high-profile names have already been linked with the head coach position at Los Blancos, including Klopp.

The legendary Liverpool manager is currently employed by Red Bull as their Head of Global Soccer, but he continues to be associated with a return to the dugout whenever a major position becomes available.

© Imago

Klopp distances himself from Real Madrid job, praises Alonso

While working as a pundit on ServusTV On, Klopp was naturally quizzed on whether he would be interested in becoming Real Madrid manager.

In response, the 58-year-old claimed that "something isn't quite right there at the moment", as well as praising the qualities of Alonso who had previously been in contention to replace him at Liverpool.

Klopp said: "First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment.

"If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in [Bayer] Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is – and I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that — is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things.

"On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore. On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous.

"To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot.”

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso responds to Real Madrid exit, what next for Arbeloa?

On Tuesday, Alonso reacted to his Real Madrid departure for the first time, claiming that he leaves "with respect".

Meanwhile, Arbeloa begins a hectic period as his replacement with a three-game period in the space of a week starting with a Copa del Rey tie at Albacete on Wednesday night.