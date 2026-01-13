Newcastle vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Semenyo, Guimaraes, Gordon, Ait-Nouri decisions made for EFL Cup semi-final

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jan 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 19:18

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of five changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against holders Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

After producing a man-of-the-math display on his Citizens debut in last weekend’s emphatic 10-1 victory over Exeter City in the FA Cup third round, January signing Antoine Semenyo retains his starting spot.

However, Rayan Cherki, Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan McAidoo and Rico Lewis have all been replaced in the first XI by Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Nico O’Reilly.

A recall for Nunes could see him operate at the base of Man City’s midfield, with Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne, Nathan Ake and O’Reilly set to begin in a four-man defence in front of goalkeeper James Trafford.

Bernardo Silva could play alongside Nunes in a deeper midfield role, or link up with Foden in an advanced position, as Semenyo and Doku begin out wide and provide support in attack for top scorer Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, Man City have been boosted by the return of Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is among the substitutes for the first time since representing Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guimaraes, Gordon return to Newcastle XI as Howe makes seven changes

As for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe has made a total of seven changes to the side that beat Bournemouth on penalties, following a trilling 3-3 draw in 120 minutes, in the FA Cup last weekend.

Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon all come in for Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Nick Woltemade.

In the absence of injured defender Livramento, Miley and Hall will begin as full-backs, with Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw continuing at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Pope.

Guimaraes and Joelinton will link up with Jacob Ramsey in a three-man midfield, while Murphy and Gordon will provide the width in attack as Wissa leads the line.

Anthony Elanga, meanwhile, has returned to the matchday squad after missing the last five game through injury.

Newcastle United starting lineup: Pope; Miley, Botman, Thiaw, Hall; Ramsey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Barnes, Tonali, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, A. Murphy, Neave

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, O'Reilly; Nunes, Bernardo; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma, Reijnders, Cherki, Rodri, Ait-Nouri, McAidoo, Gray, Mukasa, Lewis