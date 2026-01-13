Team News: Chelsea vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for EFL Cup semi-final first leg

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 20:00

Reuniting several weeks on from their frenetic Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea and Arsenal lock horns at the same venue on Wednesday night, in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

The Blues took down Cardiff City to progress to the last four, while the Gunners eliminated Crystal Palace on penalties in the quarter-finals, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Malo Gusto (precautionary), Cole Palmer (precautionary), Reece James (precautionary)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Delap

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Doubtful: William Saliba (unspecified), Leandro Trossard (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli