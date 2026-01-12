Preview: Albacete vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 10:59 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 11:12

Fresh from defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid will take on second-tier outfit Albacete in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos overcame CF Talavera in the last round of the tournament, while Albacete have beaten San Fernando, Leganes and Celta Vigo to reach the round of 16.

Match preview

Albacete are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time since 1994-95, when they were actually present in the semi-finals, and it would be some achievement to knock Real Madrid out of the competition.

Alberto Gonzalez's side operate in the Segunda Division - Spain's second tier - although the club has previously spent seven seasons in the top flight, most recently in 2004-05.

Albacete have struggled in the Segunda Division this term, with 24 points from 21 matches leaving them in 17th spot in the table, one point ahead of the relegation zone, but they have recorded three impressive results in the Copa del Rey.

Indeed, the second-tier side beat San Fernando 3-0 in the first round before recording a 2-1 victory over Leganes; a position in the round of 16 was then secured courtesy of a penalty-shootout success over Celta Vigo on December 17.

Albacete will enter Wednesday's match off the back of a goalless draw with Real Sociedad B, and they will hope that home advantage can play a big role in the last-16 contest.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Real Madrid have been competing in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals of the competition on January 8, before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the final on Sunday night.

Xabi Alonso's job is allegedly safe despite the disappointment of the defeat, and Real Madrid are still challenging for three trophies this season, sitting second in the La Liga table, four points behind Barcelona, while they are seventh in the overall Champions League table.

The Copa del Rey is the third on their list of priorities at this moment in time, and they only just edged past CF Talavera in the last round, running out 3-2 winners.

Los Blancos have won the Copa del Rey on 20 occasions, making them the third-most successful team in the history of the tournament, with their last triumph in the competition coming in 2022-23, but they were beaten in last year's final by Barcelona.

Real Madrid have faced Albacete on 14 previous occasions and are unbeaten against them, with their last meeting in April 2005 ending in a 2-1 success for the capital giants.

Albacete Copa del Rey form:

WWW

Albacete form (all competitions):

WLWDLD

Real Madrid Copa del Rey form:

W

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Albacete head coach Gonzalez is expected to name close to the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Celta in the last round of the competition.

No injury issues have been reported from their league fixture against Real Sociedad B on Saturday, so the home side will have a strong squad to choose from.

Antonio Puertas has scored seven times during an impressive campaign to date, and there should be a spot in a wide area for the number seven, while Jefte Betancor, who has netted five times this term, is set to lead the line against Alonso's team.

As for Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON) and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) will definitely be sidelined on Wednesday night.

Antonio Rudiger (knee) and Federico Valverde (knee) need to be assessed due to issues suffered in Saudi Arabia, while a decision on a start for Dean Huijsen is likely to be a late one due to his fitness issues in recent weeks.

Kylian Mbappe made his return from a knee injury as a substitute against Barcelona, but it seems unlikely that the France international will start here.

Alonso will make wholesale changes, with Dani Carvajal in line for a start, while Thiago Pitarch - a potential debutant - Franco Mastantuono and Dani Ceballos are also expected to be among those to feature in the Real Madrid XI on Wednesday night.

Albacete possible starting lineup:

Lizoain; Lorenzo, Moreno, Villar, Neva, Jogo; Puertas, Capi, Melendez, Valverde; Betancor

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Carvajal, Alaba, Carreras, F Garcia; Guler, Ceballos, Pitarch; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Mastantuono

We say: Albacete 1-3 Real Madrid

Albacete will be aiming to take advantage of Real Madrid's fatigue following the Spanish Super Cup to record a first-ever win over Los Blancos. We are actually expecting this to be a tight match for long spells, but Real Madrid's quality should allow them to secure a spot in the next round.