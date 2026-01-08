Supercopa de Espana
Atletico
Jan 8, 2026 7.00pm
1
2
HT : 0 1
FT Alinma Stadium
Real Madrid
  • Robin Le Normand 46' yellowcard
  • Alexander Sorloth 58' goal
  • Antoine Griezmann 60' yellowcard
  • Johnny Cardoso 60' yellowcard
  • Thiago Almada 74' yellowcard
  • Thiago Almada 75' yellowcard
  • Nahuel Molina 80' yellowcard
  • goal Federico Valverde 2'
  • goal Rodrygo 55'
  • yellowcard Fran Garcia 69'
  • yellowcard Ferland Mendy 69'
  • yellowcard Arda Guler 81'
  • yellowcard Franco Mastantuono 87'
  • yellowcard Dani Ceballos 87'

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Los Blancos set up El Clasico in final of Spanish Super Cup

El Clasico to come! Real Madrid beat Atletico to set up Barca showdown in Spanish Super Cup
© Iconsport / Abaca

Real Madrid booked their spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup courtesy of a 2-1 success over Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Thursday night.

Barcelona secured a position in the showpiece event with a 5-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, and Real Madrid have now set up the first Clasico of 2026.

Federico Valverde's sensational free kick sent Xabi Alonso's side ahead in just the second minute of the last-four clash, before Rodrygo made it 2-0 early in the second period.

Alexander Sorloth had a goal back for Atletico just before the hour, but the Red and Whites were unable to register again, as Real Madrid ensured that they would go head-to-head with Barcelona for the trophy this weekend.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Abaca

El Clasico to come.

So it will be Barcelona against Real Madrid in Sunday's final for the Spanish Super Cup, with Alonso's side beating their capital rivals on Thursday night.

Atletico would have been feeling confident ahead of kickoff considering that Real Madrid are without the services of their leading goalscorer and best player Kylian Mbappe.

However, this was a professional performance from Los Blancos, helped by an early thunderbolt from Valverde, which set the tone.

In fairness to Atletico, their response to falling two goals behind was impressive, but Real Madrid deserve praise for surviving some uncomfortable moments late on to set up a mouthwatering clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

Each of the last three Spanish Super Cup finals have featured the two Spanish giants, with Barcelona winning twice, including a 5-2 success last year.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Federico Valverde goal vs. Atletico Madrid (2nd minute, Atletico Madrid 0-1 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid have their second of the match, and it is Rodrygo on the scoresheet, with the Brazilian breaking into the Atletico box before picking out the bottom corner.

Alexander Sorloth goal vs. Real Madrid (58th minute, Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid)

Atletico have a goal back here, as Sorloth heads a brilliant cross from Giuliano Simeone into the back of the net from close range. Real Madrid still have work to do.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FEDERICO VALVERDE

It is well known that right-back is not Valverde's favourite position, but the Uruguay international was excellent against Atletico in that area of the field.

Valverde's simply stunning early free kick will grab the headlines, but his overall performance, both from a defensive and an attacking point of view, was brilliant.

BEST STATS

ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Atletico Madrid 55%-45% Real Madrid

Shots: Atletico Madrid 22-8 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Atletico Madrid 6-4 Real Madrid

Corners: Atletico Madrid 9-1 Real Madrid

Fouls: Atletico Madrid 7-7 Real Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid have secured a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, and they will now take on Barcelona for the trophy on Sunday night.

As for Atletico, Diego Simeone's side will now switch their attention to the Copa del Rey, preparing to tackle Deportivo La Coruna in the competition on January 14.

