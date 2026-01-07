Barcelona 5-0 Athletic Bilbao: Highlights, man of the match, stats as stunning win sends Hansi Flick's side into Spanish Super Cup final

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 20:51 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 20:54

Barcelona booked their spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup courtesy of a 5-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Wednesday's semi-final fixture.

Hansi Flick's side were four goals ahead at the interval, with Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, Roony Bardghji and Raphinha on the scoresheet in the opening half of action.

Raphinha made it five early in the second period, and Barcelona will now take on either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final of the competition on Sunday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Good grief. What a performance from Barcelona.

Athletic started relatively well, with the score goalless after 20 minutes, but Barcelona then took the match away from Ernesto Valverde's side in the period that followed.

The Basque outfit just could not live with Barcelona's pace and movement in the final third of the field, with Torres, Fermin, Bardghji and Raphinha all terrific.

In truth, the match was over at the interval, and Athletic made a host of changes after conceding a fifth in the early stages of the second period.

Barcelona did not use Lamine Yamal until the 72nd minute of the match, and the La Liga champions will now wait to learn whether it is Real Madrid or Atletico in the final.

BARCELONA VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO HIGHLIGHTS

Ferran Torres goal vs. Athletic (22nd minute, Barcelona 1-0 Athletic)

Barcelona make the breakthrough in the 22nd minute of the match, and it is Torres on the scoresheet, with the Spaniard bundling the ball into the back of the net from close range following a shot from Pedri; Barcelona have lift-off in the Spanish Super Cup.

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Athletic (30th minute, Barcelona 2-0 Athletic)

Barcelona double their advantage in the 30th minute of the fixture, as Fermin smashes a cross from Raphinha into the back of the net; Athletic are really struggling here.

Roony Bardghji goal vs. Athletic (34th minute, Barcelona 3-0 Athletic)

Game over? Barcelona score their third in quick succession, with Bardghji working his way into the Athletic box before striking towards goal, and the Basque outfit's goalkeeper just cannot keep the ball out.

Raphinha goal vs. Athletic (38th minute, Barcelona 4-0 Athletic)

Goodness me - someone call this please.

Barcelona make it 4-0 before the half-time break, as Raphinha's thumping strike finds the top corner; it is a wonderful effort from the Brazil international.

Raphinha goal vs. Athletic (52nd minute, Barcelona 5-0 Athletic)

Raphinha has his second of the match early in the second period, with the Brazilian smashing the ball into the bottom corner after Athletic failed to clear their lines.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAPHINHA

There was a lot of competition for the man-of-the-match award, with a number of Barcelona players impressing, but Raphinha is just given the nod.

The Brazilian scored twice in the five-goal success, and Athletic just could not live with the former Leeds United attacker, who was replaced in the 65th minute.

BEST STAT

BARCELONA VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 80%-20% Athletic Bilbao

Shots: Barcelona 13-9 Athletic Bilbao

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-3 Athletic Bilbao

Corners: Barcelona 5-5 Athletic Bilbao

Fouls: Barcelona 8-7 Athletic Bilbao

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona have marched on to the final of the competition, with the Catalan outfit set to take on either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Sunday's showpiece event.

Athletic, meanwhile, will be back in action on January 14, facing Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey, before tackling Mallorca in La Liga three days later.