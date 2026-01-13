Real Madrid transfer news: Xabi Alonso still fuming over missed summer priority signing

By Axel Clody | 13 Jan 2026 08:39

Just hours after their defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid announced the departure of their manager Xabi Alonso, replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

The conclusion of a relationship that had turned sour between the former Bayer Leverkusen coach and Los Blancos. His adventure on the Real Madrid bench lasted just six months.

After only 34 matches in charge, Xabi Alonso was pushed towards the exit by the capital club, the day after the defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final (2-3).

An unexpected decision with another equally swift announcement: the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as first-team boss, having previously been on the Castilla bench.

Zubimendi to Arsenal rather than Real Madrid

Among the reasons for this express divorce, a summer transfer window that did not fully satisfy the former Bayer Leverkusen manager despite over €150m (£131.8m) in spending and four signings.

As explained by Marca, a major gap in the Los Blancos squad infuriated Xabi Alonso. Long linked with Real Madrid before heading to Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi was targeted as Luka Modric's successor.

Considered by Xabi Alonso as the missing piece in his squad, the 26-year-old Spain international could not remain indifferent to the interest from his former coach, with the two having crossed paths when the Tolosa native was manager of the Basque club's reserve team.

Alonso's failed search for the ideal profile

On 6th July 2025, it was ultimately the Gunners who confirmed his arrival at the Emirates Stadium for €70m (£61.5m), the amount of his release clause. A matter that Xabi Alonso took badly and for which he never forgave this failure in the transfer market.

While Arsenal's anchorman shines under Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso searched in vain for the ideal profile in that position without placing trust in any one player for an extended period, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde sharing playing time since the start of the 2025-26 season.

