Man Utd transfer news: ‘Astronomical’ Elliot Anderson blow explained as rival club ‘make contact’ over summer deal

Manchester United fear that they have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of key midfield target Elliot Anderson ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's brightest talents since moving from Newcastle United to the City Ground for around £35m in the summer of 2024.

Anderson helped Forest finished seventh in the top flight last season and his impressive rise has since been rewarded with six senior international caps for Thomas Tuchel's England ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Nottingham Forest are reluctant to sell Anderson in the January transfer window, but a big-money summer exit could be on the cards for the midfielder, who remains firmly at the centre of intense speculation.

Anderson’s consistent performances have caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Man United, who are known to be in the market for at least one new centre-midfielder in the summer.

Man Utd 'spooked' by Man City's move for Anderson

However, the Red Devils fear they have already suffered an ‘astronomical’ blow in their quest to sign Anderson, as TEAMtalk claims that rivals Manchester City have made contact with player’s representatives over a summer deal.

Man City’s decision to step up their pursuit of Anderson - valued between £80m and £100m by Forest - is said to have ‘spooked’ a Man United outfit whose ‘worst fears’ have been realised.

Man United are said to be aware that Man City’s Champions League pedigree, their proven track record of success and the allure of working under Pep Guardiola, one of football’s most respected managers, is an attractive proposition for many players, including Anderson.

In contrast, the Red Devils are currently without a manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim and are set for a trophyless 2025-26 season consisting of just 40 games after being knocked out in both of the EFL Cup and FA Cup at the first attempt.

Man United can at least remain hopeful of securing some form of European football for next season, as they currently sit seventh and only three points behind the top four in a Premier League that is set for plenty more twists and turns before the seasons draws to a close.

Who are Man United’s midfielder alternatives to Anderson?

If Man United fail to win the race for Anderson this summer, they could turn their attention to another leading target in the form of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, who has been on their radar for some time.

The Red Devils were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the 22-year-old last summer and are claimed to have made further enquiries this month over a future transfer, but Brighton chief Paul Barber recently confirmed that the Seagulls have not yet received any offers for £100m-rated star.

Another Premier League midfielder wanted by Man United is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who could be available for £61.5m in the summer.

The Red Devils have received a small boost in their hopes of signing Wharton, as recent reports have claimed that Real Madrid are ‘not considering’ a summer move for the 21-year-old.