Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles set asking price for Adam Wharton

By Axel Clody | 08 Jan 2026 08:16

Real Madrid are hatching plans for the summer transfer window. In addition to signing a defender, they are also planning to bring new blood into midfield to finally and definitively fill the void left by iconic figures Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The club's hierarchy have been considering a number of names in recent months, but Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace is appearing ever more frequently and prominently in their notes. Los Blancos officials began monitoring this player at the beginning of last year and it seems the time has now come for concrete steps.

At just 21 years of age, Wharton fits perfectly into the club's long-term transfer policy, which targets the world's greatest talents. If he were to head to the Santiago Bernabeu, he could become a fundamental building block in midfield alongside his English colleague Jude Bellingham and other young stars such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Arda Guler.

Crystal Palace set asking price for Adam Wharton amid Real Madrid interest

© Imago / Every Second Media

However, the path to his signature will not be easy, as Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also showing enormous interest in the player.

According to information from Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Real Madrid are a strong player in this battle but will have to dig deep into their pockets.

The popular publication states: "Real have been offered the chance to complete the deal, with Crystal Palace demanding a minimum of €70m (£61.5m)." The report also adds that the financial demands do not end with the transfer fee, as the player himself is reportedly demanding a galactic salary, which could complicate negotiations.

Pragmatic hybrid for Alonso's system

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The reason why Los Blancos are so keen on him lies in his specific playing profile. Wharton is not a typical pure playmaker like Vitinha or Pedri, the types of midfielders also valued in Madrid, but the hierarchy consider him the ideal choice for Xabi Alonso's current squad.

Experts and scouts describe him as a pragmatic hybrid who is absolutely flawless and tactically versatile.

The club particularly value his football intelligence, which gives him a huge influence on the tempo and flow of matches, as well as his mental maturity, which is remarkable for a 21-year-old footballer.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid turn their interest into an official bid in the coming months. A fee of €70m (£61.5m) could indeed be considered a very fair price in today's market for a player who has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world in the coming years.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.