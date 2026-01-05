Real Madrid transfer news: Wharton, Enzo Fernander, Mac Allister - Five midfielders on Los Blancos' wishlist

By Axel Clody | 05 Jan 2026 07:59

In order to strengthen, Real Madrid want to use the January transfer window to sign a midfield star. Five players are being monitored by Los Blancos.

Although the Madrid squad is packed with world-class players, there are still some gaps in certain areas of the pitch, notably in central defence but also in midfield.

The shortcomings have been visible since the start of the 2025-26 season. That is why Real Madrid are searching for reinforcements to improve their engine room. While Rodri's name has been mentioned frequently for many months, the Spanish club have also targeted other profiles.

Who will be Real Madrid's midfield signing?

© Imago

Indeed, according to Diario As, five players are on Real Madrid's shortlist. These include Vitinha (PSG), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and finally Kees Smit, a 19-year-old gem who plays for AZ Alkmaar.

The Spanish newspaper reports that Los Blancos could make a move for one of these midfielders as early as the January window.

Signing one of these five players will represent a huge challenge for Real Madrid, either because they have a very high asking price on the transfer market, like Vitinha, valued at €110m (£96.6m), or because competition is particularly fierce among the various European giants, as with Adam Wharton. The English midfielder is also being courted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Dutch wonderkid emerges as most likely signing

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Prising Alexis Mac Allister or Enzo Fernandez away will also be a major challenge, especially during the January window.

They are very important players for their respective teams and replacing them will be (almost) impossible at this stage of the season.

The most likely transfer therefore appears to be Kees Smit. While he is valued at €22m (£19.3m) on Transfermarkt, the Dutch club could demand €60m (£52.7m).

Barca are also interested but do not have the financial means to complete this deal, unlike Real Madrid, who are determined to snap up a new gem.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.