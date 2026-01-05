Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Burnley: Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 09:49 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 09:51

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea, and they will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Burnley, who are 19th in the division.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Burnley)

Fernandes has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on December 21, but the Portugal international is pushing for a return against Burnley, as confirmed by Man United head coach Ruben Amorim.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Burnley)

Mainoo has missed Man United's last four games due to a calf problem, but there is a chance that he could return for the clash with Burnley.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Burnley)

Mount was replaced at the interval of the clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day due to a muscular issue, and the attacker will need to be assessed ahead of the game with Burnley, but Amorim has revealed that a return is possible.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Burnley)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last serven matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Burnley.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Burnley)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will have to be assessed ahead of this match.

Bryan Mbeumo

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbeumo is currently with the Cameroon squad competing at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Amad Diallo

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Amad is currently with the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the wing-back will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Noussair Mazraoui

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Burnley.