Chelsea transfer news: Filip Jorgensen 'tells' Blues chiefs stance over long-term loan proposal

By Darren Plant | 05 Jan 2026 10:39

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has allegedly received a long-term loan proposal to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old was drafted into the starting lineup and helped the Blues earn a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

However, Jorgensen was only selected due to a minor muscle issue suffered by Robert Sanchez, the current expectation being that he will return to the substitutes' bench against Fulham on Wednesday.

Jorgensen has only made five starts and one substitute outing in all competitions during 2025-26, raising question marks over his future.

According to Sabah, Chelsea have already received interest in the goalkeeper during the winter transfer window.

© Imago

Which club wants Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen?

The report alleges that Besiktas are keen to secure an 18-month loan deal for Jorgensen as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the Turkish outfit are said to want to include a purchase option, although it is unclear whether that would be mandatory or optional.

From Jorgensen's perspective, he is allegedly interested in taking the opportunity to sign for the Super Lig 1 club, seemingly in order to guarantee a first-choice spot.

Besiktas currently possess the ninth-best defensive record in the Super Lig table and appear to have identified the goalkeeping position as one which needs strengthening.

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

How will Chelsea react?

With Mike Penders due to return from his loan at Strasbourg in the summer, there is every chance that Jorgensen will soon become viewed as third choice.

The former Villarreal stopper will be aware of this and is seemingly planning accordingly, despite his appearance at the Etihad Stadium.

Jorgensen has made 30 appearances for Chelsea since leaving Spain for the Premier League in the summer of 2024, yet just eight outings have come in England's top flight.

Nevertheless, Chelsea's stance is likely to be an insistence on keeping Jorgensen at the club until the end of the season before entertaining offers for his signature.

He has a contract at Chelsea until the end of 2030-31.