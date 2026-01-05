Real Madrid transfer news: Trent Alexander-Arnold already back in the Premier League?

By Axel Clody | 05 Jan 2026 08:08

Much more is expected from Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid so far. Spanish media are even beginning to speculate about a return to England.

Manchester United and Newcastle are mentioned as potential suitors. But is this even a realistic option for the Liverpool academy graduate?

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move from Liverpool to Real Madrid was highly anticipated. The market for full-backs is somewhat limited, and although it is widely believed that TAA played the best football of his career some time ago, he has long been considered, alongside Hakimi, among the best that European football has to offer.

That is why Los Blancos snapped him up when his contract expired. The Spanish giants did pay a small fee so the Englishman could play at the Club World Cup, but it was essentially peanuts. However, by leaving on a free transfer, the Liverpool academy graduate, who played a significant role in two titles and a Champions League triumph, lost most of his fans.

Alexander-Arnold struggling in Madrid

© Imago

When Liverpool played Real Madrid in the Champions League and won 1-0, the stadium audibly enjoyed Trent's struggles. But he has been struggling overall in Spain.

Very frequent fitness problems have limited him to just eight league appearances so far. He has registered one assist. Much more is expected, and satisfaction is certainly not reigning in Madrid.

One of the reasons Alexander-Arnold arrived was to prevent the problems from last season, when Valverde had to fill in at right-back during Carvajal's serious injury.

But alongside the once again injured Carvajal, Trent has also been sidelined this year and names are rotating on the right flank once more.

Sensational return to England?

© Imago / News Images

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a return to England is already on the cards. Manchester United and Newcastle are said to be the two suitors in the race for the England international.

For Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, however, he would be more of a midfield reinforcement rather than for the right side of defence, where he uses completely different types of players.

At Newcastle, on the other hand, he would seamlessly replace Trippier. But how much of this is speculation and how close is it to reality?

The numbers and success from Liverpool speak for themselves. After six months, it is far too early to pass judgement on failure, and they know that in Madrid.

Unless the player himself explicitly wants to leave, Real Madrid will certainly not write him off. Just imagine the scenario where Alexander-Arnold poses at Old Trafford next summer. Liverpool would have a new public enemy number one.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.