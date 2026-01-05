Transfer news and rumours today: Bournemouth battling for Serie A midfielder, Luke O'Nien to leave Sunderland

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 09:42

Bournemouth are reportedly in the race to sign Atalanta BC midfielder Marco Brescianini during the January transfer window, but the Cherries will face a battle for his services.

The 25-year-old is a new arrival at Atalanta, having made the move to the club from Frosinone last summer, but there is already speculation surrounding his future.

According to Calciomercato, Bournemouth are working to bring the midfielder to the Premier League during the winter market.

However, the report claims that three Italian clubs in the shape of Fiorentina, Cagliari and Genoa are also looking to sign him.

Brescianini has scored once in 11 appearances for Atalanta during the 2025-26 campaign, including two outings in the league phase of the Champions League.

The versatile midfielder is also a two-time Italy international.

© Imago / Action Plus

O'Nien to leave Sunderland in January?

Elsewhere, Sunderland are reportedly willing to allow long-serving defender Luke O'Nien to leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has been with Sunderland since 2018, making over 300 appearances for the club, including 48 in all competitions during the 2024-25 season.

However, O'Nien has been restricted to just two appearances this term, missing the start of the campaign through injury before returning to the bench in late September.

Sunderland's form has made it difficult for O'Nien to break back into the side, though, and according to ChronicleLive, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City are exploring a potential loan deal.

The Englishman has huge experience when it comes to the Championship, having played 130 times in the second tier of English football during his career.

© Imago

Newcastle striker Osula 'wanted' by Bundesliga club Frankfurt

Meanwhile, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt are working to sign Newcastle United striker William Osula.

The 22-year-old has featured on 14 occasions for the Magpies during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three times and registering one assist.

Osula has scored once in the Premier League this term, but he has not featured since the start of November due to an ankle problem.

According to Plettenberg, Frankfurt are working to sign a striker in January, and discussions over a deal for Osula are currently taking place.

It is understood that the attacker has already come to an agreement with the Bundesliga team over personal terms, as talks between the clubs over a fee continue.

Osula has scored five goals and registered three assists in 33 appearances for Newcastle since arriving at the club from Sheffield United in 2024.