Real Madrid 5-1 Real Betis: Highlights, man of the match, stats from Gonzalo Garcia masterclass

Gonzalo Garcia's perfect hat-trick leads Real Madrid to a vital 5-1 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday evening.

Real Madrid made a blistering start to the first half, dominating the game and creating a mass of chances, eventually taking the lead in the 20th minute through Garcia's first-ever goal in La Liga.

Los Blancos' intensity dropped dramatically after the opener, allowing Real Betis to grow into the game and gain a foothold, but the visitors failed to create any real opportunities as the game remained 1-0 going into the break.

Real Madrid were back to their best from the restart, and they swiftly added to the scoring as Garcia and Raul Asencio each scored to make it 3-0 to the hosts within just 10 minutes of the second half kick-off.

The hosts allowed their intensity to drop once again following the third goal, and Real Betis capitalised as they pulled one back through Cucho Hernandez, setting up a much nervier ending than Real Madrid would have wanted.

Real Betis continued to push for a way back into the match as the clock ticked towards full-time, including Rodrigo Riquelme smashing the crossbar, but Real Madrid were able to put the game to bed as Garcia completed his perfect hat-trick, followed by Fran Garcia adding a late fifth.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real Madrid may have secured a much-needed win today, but there were obvious issues and problems that Xabi Alonso must address and solve in the coming matches if the pressure on his position at the club is to subside.

The attacking setup is certainly not the problem, demonstrated by the mass of chances created and five goals scored, but their lack of consistency throughout a game itself, as well as from a game-to-game basis, is becoming a major problem.

Los Blancos made a blistering start to both the first and second half today and should have taken complete control from then on, but both times they allowed their intensity and tempo to drop and Real Betis to grow back into the game - even pulling a goal back in the second half.

However, the result is ultimately all that matters, and there are also plenty of positives to take away with today's comprehensive 5-1 victory in what could have been a much tighter test against a talented Real Betis side.

REAL MADRID VS. REAL BETIS HIGHLIGHTS

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Real Betis (20th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Real Betis)

Garcia opens the scoring! That is his first goal in La Liga!

Real Madrid have a free-kick wide on the left wing, Rodrygo whips a curling delivery towards the back post.

Garcia shows great movement to escape his marker and meets the cross at the back post, heading back across goal and into the bottom corner.

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Real Betis (50th min, Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis)

What a goal from Garcia! 2-0 to Real Madrid!

Real Madrid work the ball out to Federico Valverde wide on the right flank, and the full-back clips a pass to Garcia just outside the area.

Garcia wonderfully takes the ball down on his chest, spins and hits a superb volley across goal into the bottom left corner.

Raul Asencio goal vs. Real Betis (56th min, Real Madrid 3-0 Real Betis)

Asencio adds a third for Real Madrid - his first goal for the club!

Garcia wins a corner for Real Madrid, Rodrygo goes out to take and whips an out-swinging delivery towards the edge of the six-yard box.

The cross perfectly picks out Asencio, who is left unmarked, and the defender plants a powerful header into the top-right corner of the goal.

Cucho Hernandez goal vs. Real Madrid (66th min, Real Madrid 3-1 Real Betis)

Hernandez pulls one back for Real Betis - fabulous from the striker!

Aitor Ruibal has the ball just inside the Real Madrid half on the left side and feeds a pass behind Los Blancos' defence for Hernandez to race onto.

Hernandez skips past Thibaut Courtois, cuts onto his right foot, goes around the goalkeeper again and smashes into the net.

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Real Betis (83rd min, Real Madrid 4-1 Real Betis)

Garcia surely puts the game to bed with a delightful flicked finish!

Antonio Rudiger floats a pass over the Real Betis backline to Arda Guler inside the penalty area.

Guler brings the ball down and fires a pass to Garcia inside the six-yard box, and the striker skilfully flicks his finish into the bottom right corner.

Fran Garcia goal vs. Real Betis (93rd min, Real Madrid 5-1 Real Betis)

Garcia makes it five!

Rea Madrid work the ball out wide to Valverde on the right wing, the full-back takes one touch and whips a dangerous cross into the penalty area.

The cross finds Garcia at the back post, and the defender bundles the ball into the bottom left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GONZALO GARCIA

Garcia had the difficult job of stepping into the striker position and filling the extremely large boots of Kylian Mbappe today, but the youngster could not have produced a better performance.

The Spaniard netted his first-ever La Liga goal with a real poacher's finish in the first half, followed by a sublime volley and delightful flick in the second period to seal a perfect hat-trick (scoring with his right foot, left foot and head).

REAL MADRID VS. REAL BETIS MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 61%-39% Real Betis

Shots: Real Madrid 19-13 Real Betis

Shots on target: Real Madrid 9-5 Real Betis

Corners: Real Madrid 5-8 Real Betis

Fouls: Real Madrid 10-12 Real Betis

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Real Madrid is a Supercopa de Espana semi-final meeting with Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Real Betis will look to bounce back from today's heavy defeat when they take on Real Oviedo next Saturday in La Liga.