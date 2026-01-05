Kylian Mbappe injury update: Will Real Madrid forward feature in Spanish Super Cup?

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 08:09 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 08:11

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has revealed that Kylian Mbappe could be involved in the Spanish Super Cup.

Los Blancos confirmed last week that the France international had suffered an injury to his left knee, and it had initially been thought that the issue, which was picked up in training, would sideline the forward until the latter stages of the month.

However, it is understood that the problem is not as serious as first feared, with Mbappe potentially being involved in the Spanish Super Cup.

Alonso has said that a decision on the 27-year-old's involvement in the competition in Saudi Arabia has not yet been made.

“We’ll see, it depends on how he feels," Alonso told reporters following Real Madrid's 5-1 success over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Mbappe could be involved in Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid will tackle Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on January 8 ahead of a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao on January 11.

According to journalist Mario Cortegana, it is unlikely that Mbappe will be involved in the semi-final against Atletico, but there is a chance that the forward could return for a possible final.

The report claims that Real Madrid will wait until the final moment to make a call on Mbappe, who has scored 29 goals and registered five assists in 24 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign.

In Mbappe's absence, Gonzalo Garcia scored a hat trick in the 5-1 success over Real Betis, and the Spaniard could now keep his starting role against Atletico, even if Mbappe is deemed available for selection.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Garcia starred in Mbappe's absence against Real Betis

“Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Gonzalo Garcia can all play together, why not? There are a lot of games, and we can’t rule anything out. It’s my decision," said Alonso.

“This is a dream game for Gonzalo. He was so excited to play today, and then he played and scored a hat trick. I’m so happy for him. He’s an example all La Fabrica boys should follow

“Gonzalo Garcia has a high goal-scoring instinct, and he also contributes significantly to defensive balance.

“When pressing high, coming close together, mid-blocks, and Gonzalo is really good at that, and he’s also really good at scoring goals, which is what strikers should do."

Real Madrid will return to La Liga action against Levante on January 17, while they will also conclude their Champions League league phase campaign before the end of the month, facing Monaco and Benfica in the competition.