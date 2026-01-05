Real Madrid's Adam Wharton stance 'revealed' as Man Utd, Liverpool are given transfer update

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 09:07 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 09:10

Real Madrid are reportedly not currently pursuing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton despite being admirers of the Englishman.

Los Blancos are planning to sign a new central midfielder during this summer's transfer window, and there have been suggestions that Wharton is high on the club's shortlist.

However, according to AS, Real Madrid are not currently considering a move for the 21-year-old, who has a contract at Selhurst Park until June 2029.

Xabi Alonso's side allegedly instead view Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha and AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit as their main targets, and it is possible that two players could arrive in that area of the field if Eduardo Camavinga departs.

Real Madrid's reported stance will be good news for Manchester United and Liverpool, with the English duo potentially battling for Wharton's signature this summer.

Real Madrid 'not considering' Wharton move

Man United could sign two new central midfielders this summer, as there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

Casemiro has been an important player for the Red Devils this season, but the Brazilian's contract is due to expire in June, and he is not expected to sign an extension.

Liverpool are also looking to boost their midfield options at the end of the season, with the Reds short in that area during what has been a tough campaign.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that playing Champions League football is high on Wharton's wishlist, and that could be the defining factor when it comes to a move during this summer's transfer window.

Man United, Liverpool 'keen' on Wharton deal

“Adam Wharton is probably a summer saga as far as I’m aware,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.

“It’s quite a fluid situation, as of now it’s not [Oliver] Glasner related. Some of the players are aware that Glasner could leave at the end of the season but Palace have got European football and they’re on track to get it again.

“Wharton’s number one priority imminently in his career is ideally to go and play Champions League football. If Palace they somehow qualify for the Champions League and Glasner leaves, Wharton might be a bit more patient.”

Wharton has represented Palace on 70 occasions since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, providing eight assists, but he is yet to find the back of the net for the Eagles.