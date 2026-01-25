Estevao Willian breaks and equals Premier League, Chelsea records in 10-man Crystal Palace victory

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 15:57 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 16:00

Chelsea phenom Estevao Willian both broke and equalled a record in the Blues' 3-1 win over a 10-man Crystal Palace team on Sunday afternoon.

The Club World Cup winners made it back-to-back Premier League London derby triumphs at Selhurst Park, where teenage sensation Estevao was instrumental to the visitors' success.

The former Palmeiras starlet firstly capitalised on a Palace mistake to open the scoring, racing clear of Tyrick Mitchell and producing a terrific left-footed finish back across Dean Henderson's goal.

Estevao then turned provider for compatriot Joao Pedro, picking out his fellow Brazilian with a chipped ball over the top, before the striker cut inside Adam Wharton and fired home through Henderson's legs.

After Enzo Fernandez tucked away a third for Chelsea from the penalty spot, and Wharton was sent off for a second bookable offence, Estevao was withdrawn for Jamie Gittens in the 74th minute, but not without writing even more history.

Estevao Willian breaks and equals records in Chelsea win over Crystal Palace

© Imago / Action Plus

The winger's first-half strike was his sixth goal of the season in all competitions, meaning that he has now scored the joint-most of any Chelsea player aged 18 or under in the Premier League era.

Estevao joins Marc Guiu and Callum Hudson-Odoi in that exclusive club; the former netted six for Chelsea in the 2024-25 campaign, all of which came during their run to Conference League glory.

Meanwhile, a teenage Hudson-Odoi bagged five goals for Chelsea in the 2018-19 season as an 18-year-old, and another in the 2019-20 EFL Cup before celebrating his 19th birthday.

As well as entering that elite crowd, Estevao has also set an outright new record of his own, becoming the youngest Brazilian to score and assist in a Premier League match at 18 years and 276 days.

The Chelsea protege overtakes former Manchester United right-back Rafael, who was 19 years and 174 days old when he scored and assisted in a 5-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in 2009.

However, Estevao is not the youngest Chelsea player to score and assist in a PL game - that record belongs to Neil Shipperley, who did so at 18 years and 164 days old against Wimbledon in 1993.

Nevertheless, the 18-year-old now boasts a pleasing six goals and three assists from his 28 games in a Chelsea kit, and his strike at Selhurst Park also represented his first Premier League goal on the road.

What next for Chelsea after Crystal Palace victory?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Having survived a late scare against the Eagles, Chelsea have risen into the top four of the Premier League table for at least a couple of hours before Manchester United face Arsenal at 4.30pm.

The Blues now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League clash with Napoli, managed by ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, where a win may or may not be enough for automatic last-16 qualification.

Rosenior's men occupy the eighth and final last-16 spot in the league-phase table, boasting 13 points from seven games, but they only lead five teams by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Following the midweek trip to Naples, Chelsea round off the month with another Premier League London derby at home to West Ham United.