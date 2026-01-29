Premier League GW24 predictions: Arsenal to falter again against Leeds, Man United to continue winning run

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 17:21 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 17:33

Arsenal will be bidding to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when the Premier League leaders head to Elland Road to tackle Leeds United.

There are five games in total on Saturday, including Liverpool against Newcastle United at Anfield, while there are four fixtures on Sunday, with the pick of those seeing Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Also on Sunday, a revitalised Manchester United host Fulham, while the latest round of matches come to an end at the Stadium of Light on Monday, with Sunderland hosting Burnley.

In the 24th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Maeve Florsheim of electro-pop duo Lucky Iris, who is a Tottenham fan.

Read on to discover her and our predictions for gameweek 24 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Solar Eyes vocalist/guitarist Glenn Smyth performed last time out, as the Premier League table takes shape heading towards the end of the season.

Saturday, 3pm

Maeve: Leeds 2-2 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Leeds 1-1 Arsenal

There will be no quick fix to Arsenal's perpetual attacking problems - as games against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Man Utd and Kairat demonstrated - and Arteta's backline is also not as impenetrable as it once was.

Faced with a Leeds side who have taken points off of Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea at Elland Road this season, we can see the Gunners falling short once again, as the manner of Wednesday's second-half performance was extremely alarming.

Saturday, 3pm

Maeve: Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth

Sports Mole: Wolves 1-3 Bournemouth

If previous meetings are anything to go by, a feisty affair cannot be ruled out given that there have been five red cards in 11 Premier League clashes between Wolves and Bournemouth. Of all PL fixtures to have been played more than 10 times, only Aston Villa versus Portsmouth averages a sending off more often (one every two matches, seven in 14).

The Old Gold will back themselves to produce another spirited display on home soil, but that may not be enough to claim a positive result this weekend. Indeed, we are backing the attack-minded Cherries to outscore their opponents on this occasion.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Saturday, 3pm

Maeve: Brighton 0-0 Everton

Sports Mole: Brighton vs. Everton - to follow

Saturday, 5.30pm

Maeve: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

Sports Mole: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

Chelsea are sure to have taken note of West Ham’s recent revival and their renewed threat in the final third, but the Blues will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top this weekend.

Rosenior’s side have looked stronger as a team in recent weeks and even if Palmer is not named in the starting lineup once again, Chelsea should still have enough quality on display to get the job done and boost their top-five hopes.

Saturday, 8pm

Maeve: Liverpool 2-3 Newcastle

Sports Mole: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

Howe faces quite the quandary here - persist with the three-man backline that frustrated PSG, or revert to a more attacking setup against Liverpool's ravaged backline.

Either way, the Magpies' persistent problems on the road should rule out the possibility of a famous win, but Liverpool are averaging their lowest goals per game in a Premier League season since 2011-12 and could be made to wait even longer for a first top-flight success of 2026.

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Sunday, 2pm

Maeve: Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

Sports Mole: Aston Villa vs. Brentford - to follow

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Sunday, 2pm

Maeve: Man United 3-1 Fulham

Sports Mole: Man United vs. Fulham - to follow

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday, 2pm

Maeve: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace

Sports Mole: Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace - to follow

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Sunday, 4.30pm

Maeve: Tottenham 2-1 Man City

Sports Mole: Tottenham vs. Man City - to follow

Sunderland vs. Burnley

Monday, 8pm

Maeve: Sunderland 1-1 Burnley

Sports Mole: Sunderland vs. Burnley - to follow

Maeve Florsheim Q&A

How did you come to support Tottenham and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Maeve: Lucky Iris is an all Tottenham band. We met at school and our first conversation was about our love for Ledley King.

We both have Tottenham supporting parents, and my first game was the Carling Cup Final in 2008, so you could call me a glory supporter, but an incredibly unsuccessful one at that.

In true Spurs fashion, our favourite Tottenham memory isn’t winning, but equalising with Ajax in the Champions League, it was magical. I “famously” predicted Lucas Moura’s hat-trick at half time, it’s my greatest claim, but no one believes me, Jasper (the other half of Lucky Iris) was there though, so I have at least one witness!

Who have been your favourite players for your club?

Maeve: My favourite player growing up was Aaron Lennon because he was the first player I saw wearing pink boots. And Jasper’s was Jermain Defoe, because come on, it’s Defoe!

Collectively though King has to be the greatest Tottenham captain, Mousa Dembele the most talented player with some incredible fan memories (battle of the bridge to be specific), and Sonny [Son Heung-min] we watched grow up with us. But if I could bring any player back - Dele, our door is always open. Of course the same goes for Harry [Kane].

What's going on for you as a band at the moment?

Maeve: We’ve just released our debut mixtape, ‘fall in love with the dj’! It’s a culmination of a few years of crafting our sound, gigging, listening and ultimately creating the music that we want to hear.

Sonically it’s pretty high energy throughout, with our signature crunchy sounds, covering themes of love, loss and falling in love with DJ’s! Blast it on away days, we’re on our journey to try to become your favourite player's favourite artist.

Lucky Iris' debut mixtape 'fall in love with the dj' is out now.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

=. Florentenes' Luke (19pts | Gameweek 17)

3. Andrew Cushin (16pts | Gameweek 12)

4. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)

5. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)

6. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)

7. Sunbeam's Jimmy Organ-Simpson (10 pts | Gameweek 16)

8. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

9. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

=. Florentenes' Harry (8pts | Gameweek 17)

=. Florentenes' Will (8pts | Gameweek 17)

13. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

=. The Now's Will Scott (7pts | Gameweek 14)

15. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

16. The Itch's Louis Haynes (5pts | Gameweek 13)

=. Shadow Child (5pts | Gameweek 15)

18. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

19. Solar Eyes' Glenn Smyth (3pts | Gameweek 23)

20. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole

Gameweek 12: Andrew Cushin 16-13 Sports Mole

Gameweek 13: The Itch's Louis Haynes 5-3 Sports Mole

Gameweek 14: The Now's Will Scott 7-4 Sports Mole

Gameweek 15: Shadow Child 5-4 Sports Mole

Gameweek 16: Sunbeam's Jimmy Organ-Simpson 10-4 Sports Mole

Gameweek 17: Florentenes' Will 8-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 17: Florentenes' Harry 8-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 17: Florentenes' Luke 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 18: N/A

Gameweek 19: N/A

Gameweek 20: N/A

Gameweek 21: N/A

Gameweek 22: N/A

Gameweek 23: Solar Eyes' Glenn Smyth 3-6 Sports Mole