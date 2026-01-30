Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 30 Jan 2026 02:49

Nottingham Forest welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon for round 24 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Forest beat Brentford 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in their previous league outing, while the Eagles were beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.

Match preview

Following a slow beginning to their campaign, which saw managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou sacked in quick succession, Forest have started to pick up some momentum.

Sean Dyche's men are unbeaten in their previous three top-flight matches and currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, five points clear of West Ham United, who despite winning back-to-back games, occupy the final relegation spot.

After thumping Hungarian team Ferencvaros 4-0 at the City Ground on Thursday evening, Forest also confirmed their progression to the UEFA Europa League playoff round, where they will face either Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos.

Despite the resounding victory, scoring goals has generally been a weakness of Dyche's team this season, with only rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers netting fewer than Forest's 23 in the Premier League.

However, even though they have failed to score multiple goals in a single game against Palace since 2012, Forest have not lost any of their previous 10 competitive meetings with the Eagles, most recently drawing 1-1 at Selhurst Park in August.

After an outstanding 2024-25 season, in which they won the FA Cup and qualified for the UEFA Conference League, Palace have massively struggled this campaign.

The Eagles are currently winless in their previous 11 matches in all competitions, dating back to their 3-0 victory away at Shelbourne on December 11 and with 28 Premier League points, sit only three places above the relegation zone.

Dropping points to the likes of KuPS and AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park meant that Palace could also only muster a playoff spot in the Conference League, where they will face Bosnian side HSK Zrinjski Mostar.

To make matters worse, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner recently revealed that he would be leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer, while former club captain Marc Guehi departed for Manchester City earlier this month too.

Although they have won the majority of their league points away from Selhurst Park this season, Palace will be looking to end a dismal run of five consecutive defeats on their travels when they face Forest on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

L

L

L

W

D

W

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

W

W

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

L

D

L

D

L

L

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

After sustaining a serious knee injury against Aston Villa earlier this month, it looks as though Forest goalkeeper John Victor will spend a significant period on the sidelines.

Since his appointment in October, Dyche has not been able to utilise Chris Wood, who will also be out until the latter stages of the season with a knee problem.

While Italian defender Nicolo Savona has picked up a similar issue, his return date is yet to be confirmed.

With no timescales given on their return, both Eddie Nketiah and Daichi Kamada remain out for the Eagles with muscle injuries.

Although nearing return, Chieck Doucoure continues to be unavailable due to a knee injury sustained over a year ago, while it looks as though a late call will be made on Nathaniel Clyne, who has been out for four matches with a groin problem.

Eagles midfielder Adam Wharton was issued a red card against Chelsea and will subsequently serve a suspension this weekend.

In his absence, it is likely that Jefferson Lerma will start in midfield alongside Will Hughes, who came off the bench in the second half of Sunday's match against the Blues.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Igor Jesus

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Mateta, Sarr

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace

Although they are now entering a run of more favourable fixtures, it looks unlikely that this weekend's game against Forest is where Palace will stop their dismal rut.

Each of the previous two encounters between these sides at the City Ground have finished 1-0 in home team's favour and we believe that history could repeat itself once more on Sunday afternoon.

