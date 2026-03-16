Revealed: What Chelsea actually think of Liam Rosenior future at Stamford Bridge amid shock sack claims

By Lewis Blain | 16 Mar 2026 15:48

Pressure is never far away at Chelsea, and recent results have inevitably sparked fresh debate about the club’s managerial situation.

Just months into the reign of Liam Rosenior, speculation has already begun over whether the Blues could consider another change in the dugout.

However, reports suggesting that the club are already lining up a replacement appear to have been played down as the Stamford Bridge hierarchy assesses the bigger picture.

Chelsea shut down rumours of replacing Liam Rosenior in the summer

© Iconsport / PA Images

Despite recent setbacks, Chelsea are not currently planning to replace Rosenior this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The 41-year-old only arrived in January after replacing Enzo Maresca, who was dismissed despite winning two trophies during his time in charge.

Rosenior was recruited from sister side RC Strasbourg and was handed a long-term deal running until 2032, underlining the Blues' intention to give him time to implement his ideas.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge believes the young manager still deserves patience, although he acknowledged the scale of the challenge Rosenior faces in convincing doubters at a club where expectations remain extremely high.

Luis Enrique among big names being linked to the Chelsea job

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

The speculation intensified after reports claimed Luis Enrique had been identified as a potential elite replacement should Chelsea decide to change direction.

Those rumours surfaced following a difficult week that included a heavy Champions League defeat to the Spaniard's Paris Saint-Germain and a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

While the Londoners admire high-profile managers and are always linked with big names when results dip, sources close to the club have downplayed suggestions that discussions are underway with Enrique or any other potential successor.

Chelsea’s managerial instability shows Stamford Bridge job is rarely long-term

© Imago / News Images

If anything, Chelsea’s recent history demonstrates how difficult it is for any manager to build a long-term project at Stamford Bridge. Even Maresca’s dismissal after delivering two trophies showed how quickly the club can move on when performances fall short of expectations.

That pattern has defined the modern era at Chelsea, where constant change in the dugout has become almost routine. While Rosenior has been given a lengthy contract, the reality is that results will ultimately determine how long he remains in charge.

For now, the club appear willing to give the young coach time to prove himself. But at Chelsea, patience is often short, meaning Rosenior knows he must deliver progress quickly to silence the early speculation surrounding his future.