Three Premier League attacking midfielders Man Utd could sign this summer to replace Bruno Fernandes

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 15:26 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:04

Bruno Fernandes will go down as one of Manchester United's best-ever signings, with the Portugal international starring for the club since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

The attacking midfielder's numbers are sensational, scoring 103 goals and registering 97 assists in 312 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer, though, and there is again speculation when it comes to the 31-year-old's future.

The Portuguese is believed to be giving serious consideration to leaving Man United for a fresh challenge at the end of the season, which would immediately put the 20-time English champions in the market for a replacement.

With a move for Chelsea's Cole Palmer highly unlikely despite the speculation, Sports Mole have identified three realistic number 10 signings for the Red Devils this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

For obvious reasons, it would be very difficult to sign Rogers from Villa, especially with Unai Emery's side very much on course to return to the Champions League next season.

Villa are not Man United, though, and it is believed that the 23-year-old would be open to discussing a switch to Old Trafford if the opportunity arrives.

Expected to be a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup, Rogers has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 32 outings for Villa this term.

Rogers scored two excellent foals in Villa's recent win over Man United, and he has developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in world football.

Rogers to Man United is certainly one to keep an eye on if Fernandes does leave.

© Imago

Gibbs-White was heavily linked with a move away from Forest last summer, but he ultimately signed a new contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2028.

It is almost certain that the 26-year-old would leave if Forest are relegated this season, though, and Man United would surely be among the clubs interested in his signature.

Gibbs-White has scored six goals and registered four assists in 31 appearances for Forest this season, while he has managed 24 goals and 32 assists in 149 outings for the club in total.

The attacker is a proven performer in the Premier League, scoring 23 goals and registering 31 assists in 177 outings in the competition for Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There could also be a bargain to be had if Forest are relegated this season.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Ndiaye is not primarily a number 10, but he is capable of performing in that position, and it is understood that Man United are keen on the Everton attacker.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals and registered two assists in 19 appearances for the Toffees this season, and he is now back with his Premier League club after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndiaye has turned out for Everton on 56 occasions, scoring 15 goals and registering two assists, and he has shown his versatility during his time with the Merseyside club.

Everton are said to be desperate to keep hold of the forward, but a big-money offer from Man United this summer would be difficult to reject.

Throwing Ndiaye into Man United's attack alongside the likes of Matheus Cunha, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko would be a worrying thought for rival teams.