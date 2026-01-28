Man Utd 'weighing up' Iliman Ndiaye move: Where would Everton star fit in at Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:30

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who helped Senegal win the recent Africa Cup of Nations, has scored four goals and registered two assists in 19 appearances for the Toffees this season.

Ndiaye made the move to Goodison Park from Marseille in 2024, and he has turned out for the Toffees on 56 occasions, scoring 15 goals and registering two assists.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are considering placing Ndiaye on their transfer shortlist, although the 20-time English champions would have to pay a 'mammoth fee' to convince Everton to let him leave during the summer market.

The report claims that Everton turned down a bid of £40m from Inter Milan last summer for Ndiaye, who has a contract at Goodison Park until June 2029.

© Imago

Ndiaye's professional breakthrough came at Sheffield United in 2019, and he went on to score 22 goals and register 14 assists in 88 appearances for the Blades.

The forward made the switch to Marseille in August 2023, and her scored four goals and registered five assists in 46 appearances for the French outfit during the 2023-24 campaign before arriving at Everton.

Ndiaye netted 11 times in all competitions during a standout 2024-25 campaign for the Toffees, and he will now be bidding to finish this season strongly after enjoying success at the Africa Cup of Nations.

© Imago / Sportimage

Where would Ndiaye fit into the Man United team?

Throughout his professional career, Ndiaye has shown his versatility by operating in a number of different positions, featuring as a centre-forward, left winger, attacking midfielder, right winger, second striker and a left midfielder.

The majority of Ndiaye's success has come as a centre-forward, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 51 outings when starting in that area.

This season, Ndiaye has primarily been playing down the right, but Amad Diallo is currently in charge of that position in the Red Devils XI.

Much will depend on what formation is used at Man United next season - either by Michael Carrick or another head coach - but the fact that Ndiaye can play all across the front line makes him a hugely enticing signing for the 20-time English champions.

Ndiaye could find himself used down the right, on the left or through the middle next term, but it is likely that Man United would have to come up with an offer in excess of £65m to stand a chance of securing his signature.