Arsenal news: Bacary Sagna explains reasons for 2007-08 Premier League title failure

By Brendan McGilligan | 29 Jan 2026 14:57

Despite their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, Arsenal are still at the top of the Premier League with a four-point advantage over title rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The fate of where the league title will end up this season is still in the hands of the Gunners, and should they manage to get their hands on the trophy, it will be the first time they have done so since 2004.

Now, in this 22-year wait for the coveted piece of silverware, the club have come close on several occasions, with one of the closest being the 2007-08 season.

Bacary Sagna was a key member of Arsene Wenger’s side that fell just short in that campaign, as they finished third, four points off Manchester United.

Bacary Sagna on the reason Arsenal lost the 2007-08 Premier League title

© Imago / Imago/Visonhaus/Paul Marriott

Arsenal were in first position for the majority of the 2007-08 campaign, but a spell of five fixtures without a win between February 2008, when they drew 2-2 with Birmingham City and lost 2-1 to Chelsea on March 23, cost them dear.

This saw the Gunners drop to third position, and they would never recover from this drop-off despite winning five of the last seven matches that campaign.

Sagna has exclusively revealed to Sports Mole, through BetVictor Online Casino, why he believes the Gunners fell short that season.

He said: “I think we were really young. We lack experience. We didn't have any experienced players to play ugly.

“And it was needed. I think we had to maybe cope with pressure a bit better, but when you have not been successful enough, you kind of feel the pressure to win your first trophy for some players.

“We had injuries, but of course, after moving the stadium, it was difficult. I blame the era, because we played in an era where to compete against United was difficult. To compete against Chelsea was difficult, because they were the type of team that was going to play in the semi-final of the Champions League.

“It's not always down to us. Sometimes you need to accept that at this specific time, we face better teams. And the fact that United reached the 2008 Champions League final and won the 2009 Champions League final, I think, represents a lot, because we are facing against the top of Europe.

“So yes, we had to deal with key moments a bit better. But at the same time, I think we played in an era where players were more prepared to compete, and they already had won. So, I think for me, it was a massive difference.”

Difference between the 2008 and present Arsenal side

© Imago / Sportimage

Sagna believes there were several factors behind their shortcomings in 2008, with their squad being inexperienced with the majority of the ‘Invincible’ squad moving on, the competition they were up against and the financial shortcomings of the club due to the move away from Highbury.

While the current Arsenal squad still face stern competition in the league with Man City and Aston Villa breathing down their necks in the title race, there is a slight caveat, as Pep Guardiola’s side are arguably in transition and Unai Emery’s side may not have the strength in depth to continue their challenge late into the campaign.

Whereas, the Chelsea and Manchester United sides of 2008 would compete for the Champions League title that season too, demonstrating the pedigree both clubs had at their disposal, while Arsenal were arguably in a transitional campaign under Wenger.

Mikel Arteta has been able to build his squad over the last few seasons, with the club not constrained by the financial situation due to the stadium, and he is able to bring the best players to the team.

The only similarity between the 2008 and this present side is the lack of success that they have experienced, with the only major piece of silverware that Arsenal have lifted under Arteta being an FA Cup in 2020; however, Bukayo Saka is the only survivor from that matchday squad.

This lack of experience in securing the Premier League trophy may be the only thing that holds Arteta’s team back, but they have been involved in title races the past two seasons, coming short on both occasions, and they should use these experiences to help them to secure the silverware this campaign.