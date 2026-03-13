Arsenal vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 09:07 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 09:08

Either side of two taxing Champions League tests with Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal do battle with Everton in gameweek 30 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta's men can momentarily open up a double-figure advantage at the top of the Premier League table, while the Toffees are aiming to win three league matches on the spin.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Arsenal vs. Everton kick off?

Arsenal vs. Everton kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

The contest is being played at the same time as Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, while West Ham United vs. Manchester City commences two-and-a-half hours later at 8pm.

Where is Arsenal vs. Everton being played?

Arteta's side are hosting Moyes's men at the Emirates, where they have won five straight matches across all tournaments since January's shock loss to Manchester United.

Everton did hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the venue last season, but they have won just one of their last 29 league games away to the Gunners - a 1-0 victory in April 2021.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Everton has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, with Chelsea-Newcastle being shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports Main Event can be found on channels 401 (Sky), 501 (Virgin Media) and 419 (BT/EE TV)

Online streaming

Customers of those TV networks with the relevant Sky subscription can also access the game on the Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV apps.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to NOW TV's sports package on a monthly or daily basis, priced at £34.99 and £14.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available online on the Sky Sports website, as well as the Sky Sports Premier League, Arsenal and Everton YouTube channels.

Fans who prefer a more traditional highlight-viewing experience can also watch Match of the Day on BBC One from 10.20pm on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Everton?

As Man City will not kick off against West Ham until a few moments after Arsenal's game has ended, the Gunners will temporarily move 10 points clear of their closest challengers with victory over Everton.

Arteta's men are also aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all tournaments to 13 games, while prolonging their sequence without defeat against Everton specifically to seven top-flight matches.

Also dreaming their own European dream, Everton are just one point below Brentford in seventh spot, but the visitors need to win to rise above the Bees - who face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night - due to their inferior goal difference.

On the other hand, number one Jordan Pickford is at risk of becoming just the ninth goalkeeper to concede 500 Premier League goals; the England star has let in 498 from 353 matches in the competition.