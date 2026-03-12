Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Aston Villa to battle for soon-to-be free agent?

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 18:18

Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that Arsenal could make an approach for the playmaker, who will not be signing a new contract at the Westfalenstadion.

The 29-year-old is currently in his seventh season at the club, contributing a total of 56 goals and 69 assists from 298 appearances in all competitions.

With 10 goals and three assists coming in 2025-26, Brandt remains an attractive option to many of European football's biggest clubs.

As such, it appears that there will be widespread interest from the Premier League in a player who has played his entire career in the Bundesliga.

Villa to join Brandt race?

According to Football Insider, Villa have already added Brandt to their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Regardless of whether they qualify for next season's Champions League, Villa are again expected to be hindered in the market due to their struggles to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Therefore, Emery is keen for the club to assess the free-agent market in a bid to create some leeway when it comes to pushing for other targets.

While Brandt is in a position to hold discussions with foreign clubs, he is highly unlikely to make a quick decision regarding his future.

As someone who has played 82 times in the Champions League throughout his career, joining a club who will be participating in the 2026-27 competition is likely to be his preference.

Where are Villa in Brandt race?

If Arsenal decide to press ahead with their admiration of Brandt, Villa automatically become outsiders for his signature.

Nevertheless, should Villa qualify for the Champions League, earning more game time in the West Midlands may appeal.

Villa plausibly view Brandt as an alternative to loanee Harvey Elliott, who will not be completing a £35m move to Villa Park in the summer.