Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for West Ham United: Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo latest

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jan 2026 20:12 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 20:13

Chelsea return to Premier League duty on Saturday evening when they play host to London rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues head into the derby with significant momentum on their side, having followed up a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory away at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Currently occupying fifth position in the table, Liam Rosenior's side sit just one point behind the top four and are aware that another three points are vital if they are to leapfrog Manchester United into the qualification spots.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the encounter with the Hammers, who lie 18th in the standings.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Tosin Adarabioyo faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during the Blues’ 2-0 victory over Brentford. The centre-back is unlikely to return before mid-February at the earliest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill sustained a serious knee injury and has been sidelined for Chelsea since before the season's commencement.

The centre-back is unlikely to return before the beginning of next season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia has been out of action since sustaining another muscle injury in the early stages of the Champions League match against Qarabag FK on November 5.

Rosenior has suggested that the Belgian is progressing in training, but stressed that there are still ‘a few hurdles’ to clear before he can be considered for selection again.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

After a long spell out following thigh surgery, Dario Essugo had rejoined the squad, but Rosenior disclosed last week that the midfielder will now be out for over a month after slipping at the club’s training ground.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.