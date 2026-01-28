Napoli 2-3 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Blues secure place in top eight

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Jan 2026 22:01 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 22:06

Chelsea came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory against Napoli and seal their Champions League top eight place on Wednesday.

Chelsea were the better side from kick-off and eventually took a deserved lead as Enzo Fernandez scored from the spot after 19 minutes, but Napoli responded superbly to going behind.

The hosts were in complete control as they pushed for a way back into the game, and Antonio Vergara, with shades of Diego Maradona, scored the equaliser after 33 minutes, before Rasmus Hojlund handed Napoli the lead just before the break.

Liam Rosenior introduced Cole Palmer into the game at half-time, and the Chelsea forward made a quick impact for the Blues, assisting Joao Pedro's stunning equaliser on the hour mark.

Palmer and Pedro combined once again in the final 10 minutes, with the Brazilian assisted by the England international to give Chelsea a late lead and secure their place in the top eight of the Champions League.

While the Blues will avoid the playoff round and move straight into the round of 16, Antonio Conte's former side knock Napoli out of the competition altogether.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea were in complete control from kick off and eventually took the lead as Fernandez netted from the spot, but Liam Rosenior's side failed to capitalise following the goal, allowing Napoli to get on top of the game.

The hosts turned the game around going into the break, leaving Chelsea 2-1 behind, but Rosenior's side came out far stronger in the second half and managed to secure the victory.

Chelsea were more assured in and out of possession, and that helped them limit Napoli to very few chances as they ultimately secured a much deserved victory.

As a result, Conte's former club knock current side Napoli out of the Champions League, while Rosenior will certainly have won more Chelsea fans over by steering them directly into the round of 16.

NAPOLI VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Napoli (19th min, Napoli 0-1 Chelsea)

Enzo Fernandez gives Chelsea the lead from 12 yards against Napoli ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/MdyCKvXKch — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Fernandez fires Chelsea into the lead from the spot!

The referee awards Chelsea a penalty for a handball from Juan Jesus, and Fernandez steps up to take.

The Argentine midfielder takes his time before running up and smashing his effort into the bottom left corner.

Antonio Vergara goal vs. Chelsea (33rd min, Napoli 1-1 Chelsea)

Antonio Vergara scores his first Champions League for his boyhood club Napoli to equalise against Chelsea ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/w22Q6ZNfz0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Napoli are back on level terms, brilliant from Vergara!

Mathias Olivera heads the ball forward to Vergara, who takes the ball on the turn and drives towards the penalty area.

Vergara skips away from Moises Caicedo's tackle, skilfully spins past Wesley Fofana and fires a low effort into the bottom right corner.

Rasmus Hojlund goal vs. Chelsea (43rd min, Napoli 2-1 Chelsea)

Rasmus Hojlund scores his first goal of 2026 to put Napoli a goal up against Chelsea ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/FwST955kSS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Hojlund gives Napoli the lead just before half-time!

Eljif Elmas plays a ball into the Chelsea box for Olivera to run onto, and the wing back fires a driven cross into the box.

Hojlund darts past Fofana to get ahead of his marker and hits a left-footed shot off the post and into the back of the net.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Napoli (61st min, Napoli 2-2 Chelsea)

Pedro fires Chelsea level and that is a stunning goal!

Cole Palmer plays a pass to Pedro, who turns away from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and onto his left foot.

Pedro shifts the ball to create a shooting opportunity and fires a sensational left-footed effort into the top right corner from outside the area.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Napoli (82nd min, Napoli 2-3 Chelsea)

Pedro gives Chelsea the lead late on!

Pedro lays the ball off to Palmer, continues his run forward and is picked out by the English attacker.

The Brazilian races into the penalty area and fires a right-footed effort across goal and into the bottom left corner, giving Chelsea the lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PEDRO

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Pedro turned the game on its head and in Chelsea's favour today, scoring two superb goals to seal the 3-2 victory.

Pedro's first was simply sensational, while his second demonstrated brilliant combination play with Palmer and a clinical finish.

NAPOLI VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Napoli 46%-54% Chelsea

Shots: Napoli 8-11 Chelsea

Shots on target: Napoli 5-5 Chelsea

Corners: Napoli 4-1 Chelsea

Fouls: Napoli 15-15 Chelsea

BEST STATS

Chelsea have now scored in each of their last 21 games in major European competitions, their longest ever run.



The last side to keep a clean sheet against the Blues in Europe were Real Madrid in April 2023. ??#UCL — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 28, 2026

Goals scored by Napoli players in the Champions League this season:



◉ Rasmus Højlund

◉ Rasmus Højlund

◉ Scott McTominay

◉ Scott McTominay

◉ Scott McTominay

◉ Scott McTominay

◎ Antonio Vergara



FINALLY, someone else has got their name on the scoresheet. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uIYLxkwXaX — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 28, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Napoli return to Serie A action when they welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will play host to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.