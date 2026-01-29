Roy Keane claims Michael Carrick doubts lacks "football knowledge" to win trophies at Man Utd

By Ben Sully | 29 Jan 2026 16:55 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:58

Roy Keane has claimed that Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick lacks the right "football knowledge" to win trophies as Red Devils boss.

Carrick has made an impressive start to his interim tenure, which began with a notable 2-0 win against Manchester City.

Man United followed that triumph with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, thanks to Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.

As a result of the win, the Red Devils became the first team to beat the Gunners in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Not just the results, but the manner in which Man United have performed in those two victories has already led to calls for Carrick to get the top job on a permanent basis.

However, Keane recently expressed a desire for the Red Devils to appoint a "bigger and better manager" than Carrick.

Keane expresses doubts over Carrick's title credentials

The former Man United captain has now reiterated that stance, claiming he does not believe that Carrick has the required knowledge to lead the club to titles.

“Being caretaker manager is a different animal to being manager of United trying to win league titles over the next two to five years," Keane said on the Stick To Football podcast.

“We talk about what you need with Arsenal trying to win league titles, the players there, and a new experience for them.

“So Michael Carrick is going to be the manager of Manchester United? He hasn’t got enough experience. I don’t think he’ll have enough football knowledge.

“I’m not saying Michael Carrick can’t be a top manager, but the timing for him to be manager of Manchester United in the summer? I don’t see it.

“If he goes in and proves me wrong and starts competing and winning titles, I’ll say, ‘tell you what, unbelievable’. Forget top four or top five over the next few years. I’m on about winning titles. That’s where United have to be.”

Would UCL qualification be enough for Carrick to stay?

Man United are currently sitting in fourth spot in the Premier League table after collecting 38 points from their 23 matches.

With the Premier League likely to gain an additional Champions League spot, a top-five finish could be enough to secure qualification for UEFA's elite club competition.

However, Keane believes that Champions League qualification should not guarantee Carrick a shot at being the permanent head coach.

Keane added" “United should definitely be fourth or fifth unless the wheels come off, so just doing that means you should become the manager of Manchester United?"

“If you’d asked us four or five weeks ago who the future manager of Manchester United would be, Carrick wouldn’t have been mentioned.”

Carrick will be looking to lead his team to a third successive victory when they take on Fulham in Sunday's Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.