Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'rule out' move for potential Conor Bradley replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jan 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 19:49

Liverpool have reportedly ruled out a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson as a potential replacement for Conor Bradley.

The 22-year-old picked up a significant knee injury during Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Arsenal and was stretchered off the ground as he grimaced in pain.

The Reds have confirmed that while the defender has avoided an ACL tear, he will undergo surgery.

While no specific timeframe has been set for his recovery, it has been suggested that Bradley will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, which comes as a huge blow to the player and the team.

The Reds could reportedly explore various options to cover for the Northern Ireland international, and several players have already been linked with a move.

Liverpool plans revealed to replace Bradley

According to a report from Sky Germany (via The Mirror), the Reds are not planning to sign Ryerson as a potential replacement for Bradley.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old versatile right-back, who has made 15 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, registering four assists.

Daniel Banjaqui, Oscar Mingueza, and Vanderson are other defenders linked with a move to Liverpool, but doubts remain whether they would sign anyone permanently.

It has been reported that Liverpool will not be making a permanent signing to replace Bradley, but they might look out for options to bring in someone on loan.

The club have taken a similar approach to Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni, both of whom are long-term absentees, and they are happy to manage without bringing in new players in January.

Are Liverpool taking big risks?

© Imago

Bradley's injury is a huge blow for the Reds, as Arne Slot will have to rely on Joe Gomez and Jeremie Frimpong for the rest of the season.

Frimpong has recently returned from injury, while Gomez has chronic fitness issues, which could put Liverpool down to the bare bones if they pick up a few more injuries in the second half of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones can play as right-backs, but Slot will lose their presence in the midfield, which is far from ideal.