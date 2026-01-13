Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'face competition' from Premier League, Europe for Serie A defender

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jan 2026 01:36

Manchester United are reportedly looking at defensive reinforcements now or in the summer despite their managerial uncertainty.

The Red Devils have conceded 32 goals in 21 top-flight matches this term, the most of any club in the top half of the division.

Despite their frailties at the back, the Manchester giants are seventh in the Premier League table, three shy of Liverpool in fourth.

Although they are yet to make a managerial appointment following Ruben Amorim's exit, the club's recruitment chiefs reportedly remain focused on long-term targets across several areas of the team.

Consequently, one of Serie A's breakout stars has emerged as a target for the Red Devils.

Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'regularly watching' Serie A youngster

© Imago / IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to CaughtOffside, United have been sending scouts on multiple occasions to monitor Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

The 22-year-old Bosnian international has enjoyed a spectacular rise in Italy this term, making 17 appearances in Serie A and establishing himself as one of the division’s most consistent young defenders.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they assess long-term options to reinforce their respective backlines.

However, any potential move for the left-footed defender is complicated by a 50% sell-on clause held by Juventus, who sold the defender to Sassuolo for just €3m (£2.6m) in the summer of 2025, following a year on loan at the Emilia-Romagna club.

RB Leipzig have reportedly already prepared a bid worth €25m (£21.7m) plus bonuses to test the Italian club’s resolve during the winter window.

Will the Red Devils win the race for Muharemovic?

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The rumoured interest in the Bosnian defender comes at a time when the future of Harry Maguire remains increasingly uncertain at Old Trafford.

With the Englishman's contract expiring in the summer, United are expected to be active in the market for a new centre-back to ensure the squad possess the quality and depth necessary to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

While the Italian club are reluctant to sell this month, a bidding war could ensue during the summer window ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 22-year-old’s physical profile and composure on the ball make him an attractive profile for the Premier League, though Inter Milan and Juventus also remain in the hunt.

For United, securing a defender of this calibre would represent a major step toward future-proofing a rearguard that has faced significant scrutiny in recent months.