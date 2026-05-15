Preview: Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 May 2026 08:33 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 08:36

Double winners Inter Milan will play their final home game of a highly successful season on Sunday, when they welcome relegated Hellas Verona to San Siro.

Crowned Serie A champions with three rounds remaining, Inter then added the Coppa Italia to their trophy cabinet in midweek, beating Lazio in their own backyard.

Match preview

Just four days after Inter cruised to victory in an almost meaningless league meeting, they met Lazio again on Wednesday evening, with Italy's national cup up for grabs.

In contrast to endless rows of empty seats for the Nerazzurri's 3-0 Serie A win last weekend - which was boycotted by the home fans - Stadio Olimpico was packed for this year's Coppa Italia final.

Reaffirming their status as 'kings of Calcio', Inter claimed both domestic trophies in one season for the first time since 2010, having seized control with two goals before the break.

Having added a 10th Coppa to their 21st Scudetto, the Milan giants have achieved their first double since Jose Mourinho's squad pulled off an incredible treble triumph some 16 years ago.

Current boss Cristian Chivu was then one of Mourinho's players, and his first season as head coach will also go down in club history.

Including the cup final, his free-flowing Inter side have scored at least twice in all of their last eight games, while they have done so in 26 of 36 Serie A fixtures this season.

With 27 wins from those matches, they can still equal the club's second-best tally in a league campaign by beating Verona and then final-day hosts Bologna.

A recent record of eight straight wins over Verona at San Siro suggests the first part of that equation should not prove too much of a problem.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

In fact, Hellas have won none of the last 29 top-flight meetings - losing on 24 occasions - while they come into this contest trailing Inter by a mammoth 65 points in the standings.

After surviving by the skin of their teeth for most of the past seven years, their relegation was confirmed at the end of last month, and they are already bound for Serie B.

Interim coach Paolo Sammarco will helm the ship as it finally sinks, and his ailing team have picked up just two points from their last eight matches - only scoring twice in the process.

After holding Juventus to a shock draw in Turin - taking them two points clear of rock-bottom Pisa - Sammarco's side pushed high-flying Como hard last time out.

Kieron Bowie - who has scored the Gialloblu's last three league goals - had a second-half strike ruled out by the VAR as they succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Unable to find the right recipe up front, Verona have now failed to score in 19 Serie A matches this season; firing another blank would see them equal a negative club record set back in 1989.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W W D W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L L L D D L

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Following their midweek exertions in Rome - and the subsequent celebrations - Inter may make several changes this weekend.

Only Hakan Calhanoglu is not fit enough to start, having been sidelined with a thigh injury, so Chivu will have plenty of options to choose from.

On target again in the cup final, captain Lautaro Martinez has a four-goal lead in Serie A's Capocannoniere rankings, so he may want to wrap up that race by starting again.

Alongside ex-Verona man Federico Dimarco - who has just surpassed Luis Figo's club record for chances created in one league campaign over the past two decades (92 in 2006-07) - Martinez sits on 23 Serie A goal involvements this season.

Meanwhile, Verona's seven-goal top scorer Gift Orban is out in the cold due to disciplinary reasons, leaving Bowie to lead the visitors' attack.

Signed in January, the Scottish striker has recently accounted for his team's last three goals, all of which have come away from home.

As well as Orban, Hellas must do without several men due to injury: Suat Serdar, Daniel Mosquera, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cheikh Niasse and Daniel Oyegoke will all miss out.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Augusto; Henrique, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martinez

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Valentini; Belghali, Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Bernede, Frese; Suslov; Bowie

We say: Inter Milan 3-0 Hellas Verona

Inter's last loss was in the Derby della Madonnina more than two months ago, and - even if they are distracted by ongoing revelry in the black-and-blue half of Milan - another victory should be a formality.

Heading down to Italy's second tier with a whimper, goal-shy Verona also have a hopeless away record against the Nerazzurri.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.