Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 09:50

Real Madrid will open their 2026 with a home fixture against Real Betis on Sunday. Los Blancos ended 2025 with a 2-0 success over Sevilla, with the result moving Xabi Alonso's side onto 42 points from their 18 La Liga matches this season. Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, so they cannot afford another slip-up at this stage of the season. Real Betis, meanwhile, have a record of seven wins, seven draws and three defeats from their 17 league matches this season, with 28 points leaving them in sixth. Manuel Pellegrini's side entered the winter break in Spain off the back of a 4-0 win over Getafe. It is shaping up to be a fascinating match between the two sides at Bernabeu. Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest on Sunday afternoon. Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 141

Betis wins: 32

Draws: 32

Real Madrid wins: 77

Real Madrid and Real Betis have locked horns on 141 occasions throughout history, and it is Los Blancos that comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record, posting 77 wins to 32, while there have also been 32 draws.

The capital giants have scored 296 times against Real Betis, conceding 152, while the vast majority of their contests have taken place in La Liga, with Real Madrid winning 64 of their 118 games in the league, suffering 27 defeats in the process.

The legendary Ferenc Puskas is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, scoring 21 times against Real Betis during his time at Real Madrid, while former Los Blancos forward Santillana netted 15 times in matches against the Seville team.

The last meeting between the two teams at Bernabeu took place in September 2024, with Real Madrid posting a 2-0 victory courtesy of a double from Kylian Mbappe, but Real Betis won the reverse game 2-1 in Seville in March 2025.

Three of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level, including a 1-1 when the pair locked horns at the home of Real Betis in December 2023.

Real Madrid have actually only won two of their last seven matches against Real Betis, with the Green and Whites enjoying a lot of recent success in this fixture.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 01, 2025: Betis 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 01, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Betis (La Liga)

May 25, 2024: Real Madrid 0-0 Betis (La Liga)

Dec 09, 2023: Betis 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2023: Betis 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 03, 2022: Real Madrid 2-1 Betis (La Liga)

May 20, 2022: Real Madrid 0-0 Betis (La Liga)

Aug 28, 2021: Betis 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 24, 2021: Real Madrid 0-0 Betis (La Liga)

Sep 26, 2020: Betis 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 08, 2020: Betis 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 02, 2019: Real Madrid 0-0 Betis (La Liga)

May 19, 2019: Real Madrid 0-2 Betis (La Liga)

Jan 13, 2019: Betis 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 18, 2018: Betis 3-5 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 20, 2017: Real Madrid 0-1 Betis (La Liga)

Mar 12, 2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Betis (La Liga)

Oct 15, 2016: Betis 1-6 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 24, 2016: Betis 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Aug 29, 2015: Real Madrid 5-0 Betis (La Liga)

