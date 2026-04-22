Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'exploring' £43m summer deal for teenage star who is a favourite of club president Florentino Perez

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 09:58

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin during this summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old came through the youth system at La Real, making his debut for the first team in May 2024, and the defender is now on 44 appearances in all competitions for the senior side.

Martin has made 26 appearances for Real Sociedad this season, scoring once, and it is understood that the level of his performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid's desire to bring a young centre-back to Bernabeu this summer has led to them having a serious look at Martin.

The release clause in the defender's contract is €50m (£43m), and it is understood that Real Sociedad will point to that figure if they are approached this summer.

© Iconsport / GSI

Real Madrid 'eyeing' summer deal for Real Sociedad's Martin

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be a huge admirer of Martin, and the club are preparing to accelerate their interest in the upcoming market.

Martin has featured 19 times in La Liga during the 2025-26 campaign, while he also played seven times in the Copa del Rey, helping the Basque outfit to win the trophy.

Dean Huijsen is regarded as the future of the Real Madrid defence, while Eder Militao is a vital player, but there is currently speculation surrounding the futures of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Raul Asencio.

© Imago

Martin could join Militao, Huijsen, Rudiger as Real Madrid's centre-back options next season

Rudiger and Alaba are both out of contract this summer - the former is expected to stay, but the latter is likely to move on in search of pastures new.

Asencio could also be on his way out, which would make signing at least one centre-back this summer even more important.

Martin would be somewhat of a gamble at €50m (£43m) considering his relative lack of experience at the top level, but the teenager has shown a lot of impressive signs this season.

Real Madrid are unlikely to have a clear run at the Spaniard if it becomes clear that he will be on the move at the end of the campaign, but the capital giants would fancy their chances of winning any race for his services.