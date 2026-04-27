Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick addresses centre-back rumours as major Matthijs de Ligt update is issued

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 08:59 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 09:00

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has downplayed suggestions that the club could add a centre-back to their squad during this summer's transfer window.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt are the five first-team centre-back options for Carrick, although the latter has been sidelined since the end of November due to a back injury.

Martinez is currently suspended, meanwhile, and there have been claims that a new centre-back could arrive during the upcoming market.

Carrick, though, has suggested that it is not an area that the club are looking at, while the Englishman also provided an update on De Ligt, who is back on the grass at Carrington undergoing some individual training, as he attempts to fully recover from a chronic back issue.

“It's not an area of concern for me at this moment in time. At the moment and timing wise, talking about the summer and what goes beyond that, it's difficult to elaborate on that really," Carrick told reporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Carrick downplays need for new centre-back at Man United

"Licha’s missing games for different reasons at the minute, which we won't go into, but I understand why you are asking it. But no, I haven't got concerns.

"I think we've got a mixed blend there of experience, of real quality and some young - I'd say more than talented really – two promising, young players that have already shown what they can do.

"I thought Ayden was fantastic last week in such a difficult game. I haven't got concerns. What the future looks like, I can't really get involved, because I’m not sure myself what that looks like.

"In terms of Matthijs, he’s working towards being fit again. He's doing a little bit on the grass and it's progress, but there is not much else I can say. It's one of those injuries and he's rehabbing, he's working to get fit. So we're hoping to have him back as soon as possible. There is not much I can add on that.

“He's back on the grass at the moment, in a small capacity, but he's working towards it. So that's positive, so yeah, we're all hoping that it keeps going in that direction."

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Will De Ligt play again before the end of the campaign?

When asked whether De Ligt would definitely miss the remainder of the season, Carrick said: “I wouldn't say, not at all. No, I’d like to think, I was certainly hoping there is a chance that he can, without putting any pressure on it or deadlines on it.

"Of course, it's something that we're working towards and he's working towards as well. So, hopefully, it's the case, but there’s certainly no pressure overly to get him back, he needs to come back at the right time when he's ready.

“Well, again, like I've just said, I think we're talking about the summer and beyond. I think it's difficult for me to sit here and make judgements and comment on that.

"We just want him to get back fit. I think, as any footballer, to be out and missing football matches and not being able to train is a difficult time.

"It's probably one of the toughest times that you go through as a professional. Obviously, we're helping him through that, supporting him through that, and trying to get them back as quickly as we can.”

Man United will take on Brentford (April 27), Liverpool (May 3), Sunderland (May 9), Nottingham Forest (May 17) and Brighton & Hove Albion (May 24) in their final five Premier League matches of the campaign.