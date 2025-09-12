Manchester United are allegedly open to signing a new goalkeeper during the January transfer window, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez still said to be a target.

Manchester United are reportedly open to signing a new goalkeeper during the January transfer window, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez still said to be on the club's radar.

The Red Devils signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, while they have now sanctioned a departure for Andre Onana, who has made the move to Trabzonspor.

Lammens is expected to be Man United's number one goalkeeper ahead of Altay Bayindir, but the 23-year-old lacks experience, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to be a starter for the 20-time English champions.

Bayindir's future remains the subject of much speculation, and there is believed to be a genuine chance that the Turkey international will leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, should Lammens initially find it difficult, then Man United could move for an experienced goalkeeper in January, with Villa's Martinez remaining a target.

Man United 'could sign' another goalkeeper in January

Martinez was in talks over a move to Man United in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils ultimately decided to sign Lammens from Antwerp.

A move for Martinez in 2026 has not been ruled out, while the Red Devils are also believed to be monitoring Mike Maignan's situation at AC Milan.

Maignan only has a contract at San Siro until the end of the campaign, and the 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

"If the window opens and they decide we need to make another play at an Emi Martinez or a more experienced goalkeeper, they will," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"Remember, Mike Maignan is a free transfer next summer, so there will be experienced goalkeepers available. But I think Lammens is going to be thrown in at the deep end and, between now and the end of the year, assume the number 1 from Byandir and be given every chance to show that he can command that position now."

Lammens, Bayindir: Who will start the Manchester derby?

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has a major decision to make when it comes to his goalkeeper for the Manchester derby, with Lammens, who has been training with his new team during the international break, in line for what would be a spectacular debut.

Bayindir has struggled in the early stages of the new Premier League campaign, but he does at least have experience of English football, and the clash with Manchester City is a huge one.

Amorim could give an indication of which goalkeeper will start the derby at the Etihad Stadium when he speaks to the media during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.