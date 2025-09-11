Manchester United confirm that Cameroonian international Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Onana was Man United's number one goalkeeper in his first two seasons at Old Trafford following a move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

However, the 29-year-old dropped down the pecking order at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, with Altay Bayindir chosen in the Premier League, and Man United then signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day.

Lammens's arrival dropped Onana to number three with the 20-time English champions, and the speculation surrounding a switch to Turkey, ahead of their own transfer deadline on Friday, gathered pace last week.

Man United have now confirmed his exit, with the Cameroon international set to spend the remainder of the season with the Turkish outfit, but there is no option to sign him on a permanent basis in 2026.



Trabzonspor confirm Andre Onana has joined on a season-long loan. Full wage coverage. Onana will earn significantly more than at #MUFC due to a sign-on fee and bonuses.? pic.twitter.com/ihEL3zUjh3

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 11, 2025

Man United's Onana completes Trabzonspor loan switch

"Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration," read a statement from Man United.

Onana's only appearance of this season for Man United came against Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup, and his performance in that contest was heavily criticised.

The goalkeeper was arguably at fault for both of Grimsby's goals, and he then only managed to keep out one of the League Two outfit's 12 penalties during a marathon shootout.

Onana has featured on 102 occasions for Man United, keeping only 24 clean sheets and conceding 150 times.

As it stands, the goalkeeper will return to Old Trafford next summer, but he is highly unlikely to play for the 20-time English champions again, having struggled during his time in Manchester.

Trabzonspor loan move is lucrative for Onana

Trabzonspor have taken on Onana's full wage packet of £120,000 a week, and the goalkeeper will actually earn significantly more money while in Turkey due to the signing-on fee that he will receive and the bonuses.

The stopper can also take advantage of the flat 20% tax rate for the Super Lig; as a result, it is not a surprise that Onana was quick to agree to make the move to the Turkish giants.

Man United are allegedly hopeful that the goalkeeper will have a strong 2025-26 campaign in order to put the club in a position to sell him for a healthy transfer fee in 2026.

The Red Devils paid Inter Milan £47m for Onana in 2023; he will no longer be worth close to that amount, but the goalkeeper's contract at Old Trafford is due to run until June 2028.

Onana's debut for Trabzonspor could come against Fenerbahce on Sunday, while Man United head coach Ruben Amorim will now choose between new signing Lammens and Bayindir for Sunday's Manchester derby.