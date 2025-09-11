Manchester United allegedly hope that Andre Onana will impress on loan at Trabzonspor with the view to selling the Cameroon international in 2026.

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful that Andre Onana will impress on loan at Trabzonspor with the view to selling the Cameroon international for a relatively large transfer fee in 2026.

Onana is on the verge of joining the Turkish Super Lig side on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan in 2023, and he has been Man United's number one over the last two seasons, but a number of high-profile errors have compromised his position.

Onana missed pre-season with a hamstring issue and was then overlooked in the early stages of the Premier League campaign, with Altay Bayindir picked ahead of him.

The Cameroonian did feature against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup last month, but he was at fault for both of the League Two side's goals in the 2-2 draw and then only managed to save one of their 12 penalties in the shootout.

Man United 'planning' to sell Onana next summer

Onana was back on the bench for the Premier League game against Burnley before the international break, and Man United brought in goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day.

Bayindir and Lammens will seemingly battle for the gloves this season, with Onana therefore risking being the club's number three during the 2025-26 campaign.

Trabzonspor have recently emerged as the favourites for the Cameroonian, who is set to earn more money with the Turkish giants than he would if he remained at Man United.

Once bonuses and the signing-on fee have been taken into account, a move will be lucrative for Onana, who can also take advantage of the flat 20% tax rate for the Super Lig.

According to Football Insider, Man United hope that the goalkeeper will impress this season, placing them in a strong position to sell him for a sizeable fee during next summer's transfer window.

Man United paid £47m for Onana in 2023

Onana has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028, and Trabzonspor do not have the option to sign him permanently next summer, unless a separate deal is negotiated with the 20-time English champions.

Antony's strong form on loan at Real Betis in the second half of last season allowed Man United to sell the Brazilian this summer for around £22m, and the Red Devils are said to be hopeful that Onana can rediscover himself in Turkey with the view to a permanent transfer in 2026.

Man United paid Inter Milan £47m for Onana in 2023, but they would not be in a position to demand anywhere near that figure now due to his struggles in Manchester.

The goalkeeper, who could make his Trabzonspor debut against Fenerbahce on Sunday, has made 102 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, keeping just 24 clean sheets and conceding 150 times.