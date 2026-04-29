Burnley lineup vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Zian Flemming aims to emulate Danny Ings and Chris Wood

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Apr 2026 11:31 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 11:46

Zian Flemming heads into Friday's trip to Leeds United aiming to emulate Chris Wood and Danny Ings by becoming just the third Burnley player to reach double figures in a single Premier League campaign.

The Dutchman has reason to be full of belief at Elland Road as eight of his nine top-flight goals this season have come in away matches, including a clinical run of three successive strikes at Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Chelsea.

However, the already-relegated Clarets are still contending with several fitness issues as Josh Cullen, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer remain definitely unavailable through injury.

There is better news regarding the availability of Hannibal Mejbri, Axel Tuanzebe and Zeki Amdouni, all of whom are nearing returns and could be involved if they pass late fitness tests.

Should the trio not be ready to start, James Ward-Prowse and Josh Laurent are expected to anchor the midfield behind a creative trio of Loum Tchaouna, Jaidon Anthony and the talismanic Flemming.

Scott Parker is likely to persist with a defensive quintet featuring Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman in the wing-back slots either side of a central core.

That rearguard should feature Hjalmar Ekdal, Bashir Humphreys and Maxime Esteve, who will be tasked with protecting veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Anthony; Flemming

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up against Burnley