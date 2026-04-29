Leeds United lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Noah Okafor looks to continue hot streak

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Apr 2026 11:31 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 11:32

Noah Okafor enters Friday’s clash with Burnley in scintillating form for Daniel Farke’s side, having netted five of his seven goals for the club since the beginning of February, cementing his status as the Whites’ most potent attacking threat.

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin still leads the scoring charts for Leeds with 11 strikes this campaign, the England international has found the back of the net just once in his last eight outings and has not scored from open play since February’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

Farke’s selection process is aided by a relatively healthy squad, although Ilia Gruev is a confirmed long-term absentee after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Leeds medical staff will also face a late decision on Gabriel Gudmundsson’s hamstring issue, though James Justin is ready to deputise at left wing-back, with Jayden Bogle featuring on the opposite wing.

With Gruev sidelined, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka are poised to continue their partnership in the engine room, providing a sturdy defensive screen.

This central duo will offer the necessary freedom for Brenden Aaronson to operate in a more advanced creative role, with Okafor and Calvert-Lewin posing a goalscoring threat.

The defensive line could feature one change if Gudmundsson misses out, with Joe Rodon replacing the hamstrung player in the XI, thus seeing Justin move from centre-back to wing-back, with Rodon partnering Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk.

Behind them, Karl Darlow will return between the sticks after sitting out last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, as Leeds look to keep a clean sheet against the Clarets.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up against Leeds