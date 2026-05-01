Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta forward 'primary' target of European giant despite Premier League failings

By Lewis Nolan | 01 May 2026 00:18

AC Milan are working to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal this summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners settled for a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with both teams playing cautiously.

Mikel Arteta will be fully focused on his side's Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday, but a similar attacking display could be costly.

Many fans have argued that the club need to invest heavily in the final third this summer, but doing so may require some of the team's current forwards to leave.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Sky Calcio Unplugged that Jesus is on the AC Milan's transfer list, though any sale will depend on Arsenal's willingness to allow the Brazilian to leave.

© Imago / Sportimage

Gabriel Jesus future: Should Mikel Arteta sell striker this summer?

Jesus was a pivotal part of Arsenal's rise under Arteta, with the forward joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, and he managed to score 11 goals and provide six assists in 2022-23.

While the Londoners played excellent football when fielding a front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus and Bukayo Saka that campaign, the Brazilian has found it difficult to recapture the form he showed in his debut season.

In the 56 top-flight games since 2022-23, Jesus has scored just nine times, and he has missed 80 matches for club and country since moving to the Emirates.

The 29-year-old is still good enough to play his part next season, but with a little over a year left on his contract, there is a strong case to sell him this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz: Arsenal's worst position?

Though it would be harsh to make a sweeping judgement about Viktor Gyokeres given 2025-26 is his first season in England, he has often stood out for the wrong reasons.

Kai Havertz has looked promising at times when leading the line, but he has failed to prove he can consistently stay fit, with the forward likely to be absent against Fulham due to injury.

Jesus has also suffered injury issues, and if the Gunners fail to get over the line in the race for the Premier League title, then their options up front must bear significant blame.