Lamine Yamal reacts to devastating injury blow - but there is some good news for Barcelona, Spain star

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 15:51 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 15:53

Barcelona and Spain attacker Lamine Yamal has reacted to his bitter injury blow, with the teenager ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Yamal injured his hamstring when scoring the winning penalty against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Barcelona have since confirmed that the 18-year-old will be absent for the rest of the season, although there will be no surgical intervention at this stage of proceedings.

Yamal has now reacted to the devastating news, but the expectation is that the attacker will be available to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup, which begins in less than two months.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Yamal has been ruled out for the remainder of the season

“This injury leaves me off the pitch at the moment I wanted to be there the most, and it hurts more than I can explain," said Yamal in a statement.

"It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they’re going to give their all in every match.

"I’ll be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, cheering and pushing like one more. This isn’t the end, it’s just a pause. I’ll come back stronger, with more desire than ever, and next season will be better. Thank you for the messages and Visca el Barca”.

Yamal has been in excellent form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 24 goals and registering 18 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago

2026 World Cup: Yamal should be fit to represent Spain this summer

Barcelona are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, so Yamal's injury might not have serious consequences for the Catalan outfit.

However, the gap could be cut to six points when Real Madrid face Real Betis on Friday night, and Los Blancos will head to Camp Nou to face Barcelona on May 10.

Yamal's absence for Barcelona is a major blow, but the fact that the forward should be available to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup means that it is not all bad news.

La Roja will begin their 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde on June 15, before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on June 21 and June 27 respectively in Group H.