Barcelona vs. Getafe: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side have won three and drawn one of their four domestic matches this season to collect 10 points, which has left them second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona recorded a 6-0 victory over Valencia in Spain's top flight last weekend, and they were then triumphant in the Champions League on Thursday, beating Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park.

Getafe, meanwhile, have also made a strong start to the campaign, picking up nine points from their four matches, which has left them in fourth spot in the table.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest on Sunday night.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 44

Barcelona wins: 30

Draws: 10

Getafe wins: 4

Barcelona have faced Getafe on 44 occasions in all competitions throughout history, boasting a record of 30 wins, 10 draws and four defeats.

The Blaugrana have amassed 104 goals in their previous encounters with the Azulones, while the Madrid-based team have found the net on 34 occasions.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi holds the honour of being the all-time leading scorer in this fixture after scoring 21 goals in his 27 matches against Getafe.

The Catalan giants are currently enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run against the Azulones, although they would have been frustrated to have been held to a 1-1 draw in their most recent encounter in January 2025.

That result represented their fourth consecutive away draw against Getafe, while it also extended their winless run at the Coliseum to five matches.

Getafe began that run of results with a 1-0 victory in October 2020, before holding Barcelona to goalless draws in their previous three matches.

Barcelona have won each of their previous six head-to-head matches in front of their own supporters and have never lost a competitive home game against Getafe, having won 18 and drawn four of their 22 encounters in front of their own supporters.

The last time that Barcelona failed to win a home game against Getafe was in February 2018 when Ernesto Valverde's side were held to a goalless draw at Camp Nou.

Barcelona's last away success over Getafe, meanwhile, came back in September 2019, with Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo on the scoresheet in a 2-0 success.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 18, 2025: Getafe 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sept 25, 2024: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Feb 24, 2024: Barcelona 4-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Aug 13, 2023: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 16, 2023: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 22, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe (La Liga)

May 15, 2022: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 29, 2021: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe (La Liga)

Apr 22, 2021: Barcelona 5-2 Getafe (La Liga)

Oct 17, 2020: Getafe 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 15, 2020: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe (La Liga)

Sep 28, 2019: Getafe 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 12, 2019: Barcelona 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Jan 06, 2019: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 11, 2018: Barcelona 0-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Sep 16, 2017: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 12, 2016: Barcelona 6-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Oct 31, 2015: Getafe 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

28, 2015: Barcelona 6-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Dec 13, 2014: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

