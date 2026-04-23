Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Getafe: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Joao Cancelo, Marc Bernal latest

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 11:19

Barcelona will be bidding to take another huge step towards winning the 2025-26 La Liga title when they tackle Getafe in the Spanish capital on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and they have won their last eight games in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Getafe, who are sixth in the division.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Osasuna)

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, and the attacker will be on the sidelines until the start of May.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen remains on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year - the Denmark international's contract is also due to expire at the end of the campaign, so he may have played his last game for the club.

Marc Bernal

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Getafe)

Bernal remains a doubt for the clash with Getafe, as he battles to recover from an ankle issue that he suffered against Atletico Madrid in the league on April 4.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Yamal suffered a hamstring injury during the clash with Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, and there are fears that he could miss the rest of the season and also be absent for the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Getafe)

Like Yamal, Cancelo was forced off injured against Celta, but the initial reports surrounding his thigh issue are positive, with a spot in the squad against Getafe not being ruled out at this stage.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Eric Garcia

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Osasuna)

Garcia picked up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Celta last time out and will therefore be suspended for the contest with Getafe this weekend.