Lamine Yamal hamstring injury: What's the latest? How long will Barca, Spain star be out?

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 08:32 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 08:42

Barcelona are expected to issue an update on Lamine Yamal's fitness once the 18-year-old has undergone a scan on Thursday.

Alarm bells were raised when the teenager limped off the field against Celta Vigo on Wednesday evening, suffering an apparent hamstring injury when striking a penalty into the back of the net.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was unable to provide a firm update on Yamal immediately after the match, with the German reluctant to comment until a scan had taken place.

“We’ll have to see him tomorrow to see what’s going on. We’ll have a clear diagnosis. It’s not easy; we have to take care of him," Flick told reporters.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Yamal was forced off injured against Celta on Wednesday

"We’ll have to wait and see how long he’ll be out. I can’t say anything else. We have to wait.

“As a coach, you have to manage these things. It’s a shame that Lamine got injured now, but I’m also thinking about Raphinha, [Marc] Bernal, and [Andreas] Christensen. Now we have to focus on Getafe. I wouldn’t say I’m upset; I’m thinking about a lot of things. We fought hard."

However, according to ESPN, Barcelona are fearful that Yamal has suffered a torn hamstring, which could see him miss the remainder of their campaign.

Yamal's involvement in the 2026 World Cup would also be in severe doubt if he has seriously damaged his hamstring, with the competition starting in less than two months.

The Spain forward converted the spot kick that won Barcelona the match against Celta, but he was in obvious pain during the celebrations, falling to the ground and holding his head.

© Imago

A torn hamstring would make Yamal a doubt for the 2026 World Cup

"Hopefully Lamine will only miss a few weeks," Barcelona midfielder Pedri told reporters after the match. "I wish him the best of luck. He needs to remain calm because he's young and will surely recover well."

Yamal has struggled with a chronic groin problem at stages of this season, but he is on 45 appearances for the campaign for Barcelona, scoring 24 goals and registering 18 assists.

Spain will begin their 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde on June 15, before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on June 21 and June 27 respectively to round off the group stage.

Yamal has scored six goals and registered 12 assists in 25 appearances for Spain, who are considered to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy this summer.

Barcelona's win over Celta moved them nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table, with Flick's team in pole position to win another championship.